Tánaiste issues statement after ‘despicable’ threats directed at family

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has issued a statement after threats were made against his family over the weekend.

Direct threats were made against Mr Harris and his family in a post on social media on Sunday, August 31.

An investigation into the incident in now underway, after the Tánaiste reported it to gardaí.

Yesterday he made a public statement regarding the incident, which he described as “despicable” and an act of “cowardice”.

“This weekend, I received direct threats targeting my family,” he said.

“As a father, I have very strong views and feelings on this as you can imagine.

“As a political leader, I find it unacceptable in every way.”

Mr Harris added: “Let me be clear: threatening people - any person - is a crime.

“Threatening children is despicable.

“It is cowardice, and it is a line that no decent society should tolerate being crossed.

“I will not be commenting further at this time on any ongoing Garda investigation.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has also commented on the incident, in which he “unreservedly” condemned the threats made to the Tánaiste's family, which he described as “abhorrent”.

“Such threats to people in public life are unacceptable,” he said.

“They are a fundamental threat to our democracy," the Taoiseach added.

