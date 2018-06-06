Soldier takes tank for a joyride through busy city streets

SHOCKING FOOTAGE of an armoured personnel carrier being pursued by up to a dozen police cars has emerged online.

Two videos posted to social media captured the high-speed chase, which took place across the I-85 and I-95 interstate highways.

According to news reports, the vehicle, which is believed to be an M577 APC, was stolen from Fort Pockett, an Army National Guard installation in Blackstone, Virginia.

An unnamed US Army Lieutenant took the vehicle at around 8pm local time.

He proceeded to drive it around 100km during a 100-minute pursuit that saw him travelling down one of the busiest highways in the US.

The rogue driver eventually stopped the vehicle and surrendered himself to Virginia State police at around 9:40pm.

Virginia State Police Spokesperson Corrine Geller said: "No crashes or injuries occurred during the course or as a result of this incident."

"The adult, male driver of the vehicle is now in state police custody and the incident is under investigation. Charges are pending."

No further details have been provided at this point.