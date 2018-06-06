Soldier takes tank for a joyride through busy city streets
News

Soldier takes tank for a joyride through busy city streets

SHOCKING FOOTAGE of an armoured personnel carrier being pursued by up to a dozen police cars has emerged online.

Two videos posted to social media captured the high-speed chase, which took place across the I-85 and I-95 interstate highways.

According to news reports, the vehicle, which is believed to be an M577 APC, was stolen from Fort Pockett, an Army National Guard installation in Blackstone, Virginia.

An unnamed US Army Lieutenant took the vehicle at around 8pm local time.

He proceeded to drive it around 100km during a 100-minute pursuit that saw him travelling down one of the busiest highways in the US.

The rogue driver eventually stopped the vehicle and surrendered himself to Virginia State police at around 9:40pm.

Advertisement

Virginia State Police Spokesperson Corrine Geller said: "No crashes or injuries occurred during the course or as a result of this incident."

"The adult, male driver of the vehicle is now in state police custody and the incident is under investigation. Charges are pending."

No further details have been provided at this point.

See More: High Speed Chase, High Speed Police Chase, Police Chase, Tank Joyride

Related

Ireland set to be hotter than Barcelona this week
News 1 hour ago

Ireland set to be hotter than Barcelona this week

By: Rebecca Keane

'A win-win situation' - Schoolchildren to use gear from cannabis gangs to grow organic vegetables
News 2 hours ago

'A win-win situation' - Schoolchildren to use gear from cannabis gangs to grow organic vegetables

By: Rebecca Keane

Trains resumed following "tragic incident" attended by emergency services
News 4 hours ago

Trains resumed following "tragic incident" attended by emergency services

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

'It's a fair comparison' – DUP politician compares abortion in Britain to the Holocaust
News 3 minutes ago

'It's a fair comparison' – DUP politician compares abortion in Britain to the Holocaust

By: Aidan Lonergan

Soup-er year for Irish food brand following British launch
Business 1 hour ago

Soup-er year for Irish food brand following British launch

By: Fiona Audley

Two swimmers die on the same day in separate incidents on Lough Derg
News 1 hour ago

Two swimmers die on the same day in separate incidents on Lough Derg

By: Sean Smith

Irish ticket scoops staggering €17million in tonight’s EuroMillions draw
News 14 hours ago

Irish ticket scoops staggering €17million in tonight’s EuroMillions draw

By: Gerard Donaghy

‘Ireland failed you’ – President Higgins apologises to Magdalene survivors at Áras an Uachtaráin reception
News 14 hours ago

‘Ireland failed you’ – President Higgins apologises to Magdalene survivors at Áras an Uachtaráin reception

By: Gerard Donaghy