Taoiseach apologises for ‘intern’ remark in Washington
News

Taoiseach apologises for ‘intern’ remark in Washington

US President Joe Biden welcomed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to the White House to celebrate St Patrick's Day.

Taoiseach Varadkar hailed the Irish-American relationship as one of "two proud democracies, close friends and economic partners" at a reception hosted at the residence of Ireland's ambassador to the US Geraldine Byrne Nason.

But a whiff of controversy hung about the even and the Taoiseach's office were forced to issue an apology for an off-the-cuff comment he made at an event for Irish interns in Washington, prior to the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Speaking at the launch of the Washington Ireland Program Class of 2023, an event for a group of interns from Ireland on work placement in America, the Taoiseach told them about his own days as a Washington intern in 2000.

He remarked it was a time "when some parents would have had cause for concern about what would happen to interns in Washington".

That was taken to be a reference to then president Bill Clinton's affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Later his office issued a statement saying: “At the Washington Ireland Program event today the Taoiseach was reminiscing about his time in Washington DC as an intern 23 years ago. He made an ill-judged off the cuff remark which he regrets. He apologises for any offence caused to anyone concerned.

Related

Ryan Tubridy confirms departure from Late Late Show after 14 years
News 37 minutes ago

Ryan Tubridy confirms departure from Late Late Show after 14 years

By: Fiona Audley

Ruth Kelly has been appointed chair of Water UK
News 1 hour ago

Ruth Kelly has been appointed chair of Water UK

By: Mal Rogers

Rachael Blackmore on winning the Gold Cup and the Cheltenham experience
News 2 hours ago

Rachael Blackmore on winning the Gold Cup and the Cheltenham experience

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney shares hilarious St Patrick’s Day message with fans
Life & Style 1 hour ago

Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney shares hilarious St Patrick’s Day message with fans

By: Irish Post

ST PATRICK: Eleven things you should know about Ireland’s patron saint
Life & Style 4 hours ago

ST PATRICK: Eleven things you should know about Ireland’s patron saint

By: Irish Post

Irish dance legend Michael Flatley hosts Prince Albert of Monaco for St Patrick’s Day party
News 5 hours ago

Irish dance legend Michael Flatley hosts Prince Albert of Monaco for St Patrick’s Day party

By: Fiona Audley

Under The Black Rock: Troubles thriller sends a chill down the spine
Entertainment 7 hours ago

Under The Black Rock: Troubles thriller sends a chill down the spine

By: Fiona Audley

President urges global Irish community to fight rise in 'poisonous xenophobia' in St Patrick’s Day message
News 7 hours ago

President urges global Irish community to fight rise in 'poisonous xenophobia' in St Patrick’s Day message

By: Fiona Audley