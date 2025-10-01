Taoiseach heads to Copenhagen for EU talks on defence, Ukraine and Gaza

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has arrived in Copenhagen for two days of high-stakes diplomatic talks, where European defence and international humanitarian crises are taking centre stage.

Martin is attending an informal summit of EU heads of state and government, convened under Denmark’s rotating presidency of the Council of the EU.

Ireland is set to assume this role in July 2026.

The Copenhagen gathering comes amid escalating global tensions, with the focus on bolstering European defence, sustaining support for Ukraine and confronting Russia's growing aggression.

A top priority of the summit is to assess progress toward the EU’s 2030 defence readiness goals, particularly in light of recent Russian drone incursions that temporarily shut down Copenhagen airport and hovered over Danish military bases.

In response, European leaders are considering new initiatives, including a drone wall and enhanced surveillance on the EU’s eastern flank.

These proposals aim to protect European airspace amid rising concerns about Russia’s expanding military reach.

Speaking ahead of the meetings, Martin emphasised the need for coordinated action.

“The EU must continue to strengthen our economic, political, and military support for Ukraine,” he said, warning of the serious threat posed by Russian violations of EU airspace and territory.

Martin will co-chair a discussion on economic security with the Prime Minister of Iceland, where he will also advocate for increased support for Ukraine.

This includes addressing Hungary’s ongoing veto of EU financial aid to Kyiv.

He is expected to push for utilising frozen Russian assets, estimated at around €200 billion, to help Ukraine resist Russia's advance on its eastern front.

With uncertainty looming over future US support, European leaders are under pressure to increase their own commitments.

Martin reiterated Ireland’s commitment to Ukraine, referencing his earlier meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in February.

“Ireland stands ready to support Ukraine, not just militarily and financially, but also in humanitarian efforts, such as feeding children and aiding injured soldiers through robotic drone technologies,” he said.

Another central theme will be Ukraine’s EU accession process.

Martin confirmed Ireland’s strong backing for accelerating Ukraine’s path to membership while also calling for increased sanctions against Russia to pressure it into meaningful ceasefire negotiations.

“Our focus remains on achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” Martin said.

“Ukraine is undertaking difficult reforms. The EU must also rise to the occasion and do its part.”

While security dominates the agenda, Martin is also expected to raise the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He will call for renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war and alleviate the suffering of civilians in the region, underlining Ireland’s commitment to international humanitarian law.

Though no formal decisions will be taken during the Copenhagen meeting, outcomes from the discussions will inform a more decisive summit in Brussels later this month.

Martin noted that these talks are crucial for shaping a stronger, more resilient Europe.

“This is also about enhancing our own capabilities at home, in cyber defence, maritime security, and beyond, while respecting our longstanding policy of military neutrality."