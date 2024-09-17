Taoiseach makes first formal visit to Derry

SIMON HARRIS has visited Derry for the first time as Taoiseach.

Mr Harris was in the city yesterday, where he had a series of engagements with political, civic society and community leaders.

Speaking ahead of the trip, Mr Harris said he was looking forward to it, adding that it would allow him to “see and support the very positive North-South cooperation in the North-West region, and to engage with key stakeholders with a view to further strengthening collaboration”.

“My visit will also provide an opportunity to celebrate ongoing projects benefitting from Government of Ireland support, including the Wild Atlantic Way/Causeway Coastal Route branding collaboration,” he added.

Mr Harris met with Mayor of Derry, Lilian Seenoi Barr, who in June became the first black mayor of a council in Northern Ireland.

He also gave the 2024 John Hume and Thomas P. O’Neill Chair Lecture at an event held at Ulster University’s Derry campus.

“Our challenge in the 21st century is to dare to dream of an Ireland that’s united by its diversity, not divided by its differences," he said.

"Together, let’s create a future where every voice is heard, every hope realised, and every person empowered.”

Mr Harris said he was “honoured” to deliver the lecture and to visit the site, where a new teaching and student service centre is being supported by an allocation from Ireland’s Shared Island Fund.

While in Derry the Taoiseach reviewed the progress of a €7.6m allocation from the Shared Island fund for a project which will link the 2,600km Wild Atlantic Way that runs from Kinsale in Co Cork to Donegal's Inishowen Peninsula to the Causeway Coastal Route which runs from Derry to Belfast.

He also met with PSNI officers and "thanked them for their service" along with NI Justice Minister Naomi Long and PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher.