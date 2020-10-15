Taoiseach orders country to work from home again to reduce rising Covid-19 transmission rates

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has urged the public to work from home once more in an attempt to reduce the nation's rising Covid-19 transmission rates.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday evening, Martin stressed that much was gained by a considerable amount of people working from home in the early phases of the pandemic.

"It is time to go back to remote working. We know it works," he said.

"It is possible, and it would have a very significant impact in reducing transmission rates in our view."

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar reiterated Martin's words, discouraging the public from returning to their places of work.

"If you can work from home, then you should," he said.

"You should only enter your workplace if your work cannot be done from home."

Varadkar went on to say that people around the country have - over the course of the last few weeks and months - gradually been going back to their offices.

He stressed that while many might see this as a way to boost the local economy, the potential for long-term damage wasn't worth the risk.

"It is plainly evident to absolutely everyone there has been a slow drift or creep back to the offices and that has to stop," Varadkar said.

"The transmission is widespread in all counties. So people whose county has not been moved to Level 4 shouldn't think for a second that that is any reason to relax, it is likely more counties will move to Level 4.

He added that while the Government was conscious of the impact moving up levels will have on the economy, society and people’s mental health, reducing Covid-19 rates will remain the priority, for both health reasons and to enable the economy to stay open in the long run.