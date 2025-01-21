Taoiseach pledges to 'cooperate' with newly inaugurated President Trump

TAOISEACH Simon Harris has congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States while pledging to “cooperate” with the new US administration.

“I warmly congratulate President Donald Trump on his inauguration and wish him every success in his term-in-office,” Mr Harris said in a statement.

“This is a very important moment for President Trump personally and for the United States,” he added, “as the torch of democracy passes peacefully from one leader to the next, I send him, and the people of the United States, my very best wishes.”

Trump’s inauguration ceremony took place in the Capitol One arena in Washington DC yesterday afternoon.

Following his swearing in ceremony, the President outlined his plan for his second term in the White House in a 30-minute inauguration speech in which he promised to restore the ‘American dream’.

"The golden age of America begins right now," he said, adding: "From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected."

Ireland’s political leaders are hopeful of retaining the “close ties” the country has traditionally shared with the US under the new administration.

In a statement, Tánaiste Micheál Martin reassured the American people of the nation’s intention to remain “friends”.

“Ireland’s close ties with the United States are built on generations of shared history and a rich tapestry of connections between our peoples,” he said.

“On this historic day, the American people can be assured that Ireland will always remain a constant and reliable partner and friend,” he added in a statement issued following the inauguration.

“The relationship between our countries has matured into a rich, dynamic and mutually beneficial political and economic partnership,” Mr Martin explained.

“Our two-way economic relationship exceeds €1 trillion every year. Our task is to further strengthen this partnership, and to create sustainable jobs and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The Taoiseach has also confirmed Ireland’s intention to “cooperate” with the new US administration.

“The Government very much looks forward to cooperating with President Trump and his administration in the months and years ahead,” he said.

“In doing so, we will be building on the strong, enduring, and dynamic relationship between our two countries, a relationship that draws strength from our deep, historical people-to-people connections, the support of the US with peace on this island, as well as our growing and mutually beneficial economic relationship.”

He added: “The world faces many challenges including conflict, climate change, threats to democracy, and the need to secure economic growth and stability.

“As ever, US leadership will be essential if we are to confront these challenges together and to prevail.”

Mr Harris has also extended an invitation to the US President to visit Ireland.

“President Trump is, of course, no stranger to Ireland, having visited on a number of occasions,” he said.

“He has invested in this country and its people, through his magnificent golf links in Doonbeg.

“I hope that we will have the opportunity to welcome him back during his term.”