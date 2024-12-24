Taoiseach ‘resolute’ in Ireland's decision to recognise state of Palestine

TAOISEACH Simon Harris has reiterated Ireland’s commitment to stand by the people of Palestine in a call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

"Despite the humanitarian catastrophe and unconscionable loss of life in 2024, peace fuelled by a two-state solution must be the goal of the global community in 2025,” Mr Harris said this week following his call with Mr Abbas, who is the President of the Palestinian Authority.

The Taoiseach, who this week called for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, the free flow of urgently needed humanitarian aid and the release of all hostages to their families, called Mr Abbas “to express the solidarity and unbreakable support of the people of Ireland to the people of Palestine” his department confirmed today.

“The Taoiseach told Mahmoud Abbas that the heartbreaking conditions and loss of innocent life in Gaza this year weigh heavily on the minds of many Irish people as they gather with their families for Christmas this week,” they added.

The Taoiseach has further pledged that Ireland will continue to “use its voice and influence at every opportunity in every international forum it can” to bring about a ceasefire and to start to rebuild shattered lives.

“While speaking to President Abbas it was foremost in my mind that the heart-shattering milestone of more than 45,000 dead was passed earlier this month, of which nearly 15,000 were innocent children,” Mr Harris said.

“President Abbas told me that 50 people have died and 100 have been injured in Gaza every day in 2024.

“On top of this, we have seen so-called safe zones bombed in the last few days and the conditions in Gaza as described by the UN are horrific.”

He added: “1.1 million children are living in hellish conditions.

“Families lack the most basic items, including food, clothing, shoes, mattresses, blankets, and kitchen supplies.

“There is a dangerous shortage of medicines, with diseases spreading rapidly due to the cold.

“Tens of thousands of people are living at sites with no basic services at all. That’s no bathroom, no water and no food. It is also deeply troubling that the West Bank and East Jerusalem continue to see buildings being cleared and demolished.

“The risk of famine has not subsided and the only conclusion that can fairly be drawn at the end of 2024 is that the world has failed the innocent people of Gaza.”

The Taoiseach and President Abbas also discussed Ireland’s decision, alongside Spain and Norway, to recognise the State of Palestine in May.

President Abbas thanked Ireland for their course of action during their call and added that the newly appointed Palestinian Ambassador, Dr Jilan Abdalmajid, officially presenting her credentials to Ireland this week was “a great honour”.

“There were some who criticised our decision to recognise Palestine but I am resolute in the words I said on that day in May, ‘there is never a wrong time to do the right thing’,” Mr Harris said.

“Many leaders whose countries have yet to recognise the state of Palestine have expressed their respect towards Ireland, Spain and Norway’s decision,” he added.

“Our recognition of Palestine took nothing away from Israel and I have spoken or met in person with President Herzog of Israel on several occasions this year.”