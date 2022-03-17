Taoiseach tests positive for Covid-19 in Washington
News

Taoiseach tests positive for Covid-19 in Washington

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL Martin has tested positive for Covid-19.

He tested positive yesterday, on the eve of the St Patrick's Day celebrations in the White House.

He was informed of the positive test while attending the Ireland Fund's dinner in Washington.

At the time he was sitting alongside House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other guests.

The Taoiseach had been due to receive an international leadership award at the event.

However, when the moment arrived Irish Ambassador to the US, Dan Mulhall, took to the stage and confirmed the positive test.

He said Mr Martin had tested negative but then when he was re-tested after a member of his delegation received a positive result.

He said the Taoiseach had re-tested out of an "abundance of caution" and added that he was in "good form" but very disappointed.

"It is a sad thing which I have to do which is to deliver the Taoiseach's speech on his behalf," he said.

The Taoiseach is now set to virtually meet with President Biden for the traditional shamrock handover ceremony in the Oval Office.

He was also due to attend a breakfast hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris, but that had to be cancelled after her husband Doug Emhoff too tested positive.

