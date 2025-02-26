Uncertainty about whether Taoiseach will travel to Washington for St. Patrick’s Day

FOR THE first time since COVID, there is uncertainty within some sections of the Irish Government about whether this year’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day meeting will take place between the Taoiseach and the US President.

When asked about plans for a potential sit-down between Micheál Martin and Donald Trump, Tánaiste Simon Harris invited speculation when he said that the Government had “a working assumption” the meeting would go ahead.

Irish officials have yet to receive confirmation that the event is happening, though Harris was quick to point out that no formal invitation is normally issued in this regard. The Tánaiste – who also sits as Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade – revealed that the Government expected the meeting to be announced shortly as part of the sitting US President’s own schedule.

“Planning is very much proceeding on the basis that the regular St. Patrick’s Day schedule in Washington DC will be in place again this year,” Mr. Harris said.

“There isn’t generally a moment where an invitation arrives. It’s generally announced as part of the president of the day’s schedule.

“The working assumption is that the visit will be proceeding… It will be our main visit to the United States. I expect the Taoiseach will have an opportunity to meet US President Trump.”

The Government’s position comes in stark contrast to Sinn Féin’s announcement over the weekend, confirming that they would not be travelling to Washington DC as a result of ‘very dangerous, very threatening rhetoric’ from the Oval Office regarding Palestine.

Similar announcements have been made by the SDLP – as well as several other opposition parties sitting in Leinster House – though Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald was keen to stress that her party’s position should not preclude the Government from attending a bilateral meeting with Mr. Trump, as it was important to keep Irish lines of communication open with the White House.