Taxis in Ireland must accept card from today, with fares to increase by 12%
TAXIS IN Ireland must accept card payments from today, Thursday.

The move coincides with a 12 per cent increase in fares.

The price increase will see the initial charge for a journey go from €3.80 to around €4.20.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) approved the decision to introduce a card payments mandate and a price increase in May, both to take effect from September 1st.

The NTA said the 2022 Maximum Fare increase is a weighted average of 12 per cent to reflect the increase in operating costs faced by taxi drivers, together with the introduction of the cashless payment facility mandate.

The cashless payment facility regulations will make it mandatory for all taxis to have an in-taxi point of sale cashless payment device and for cashless payments to be accepted for taxi journeys when requested by customers.

