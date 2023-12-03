Teen charged after petrol bombs thrown at police in Co. Antrim
Teen charged after petrol bombs thrown at police in Co. Antrim

POLICE have charged a 15-year-old boy with a number of offences after petrol bombs were thrown at police in Co. Antrim.

The incident happened on Davy Street in Carrickfergus at around 1am on Saturday as police were responding to reports of an abandoned vehicle.

Two petrol bombs were thrown at officers and while both missed, Detective Inspector Lenaghan said 'we are fortunate today that none of our officers were seriously injured'.

Police arrested the teenager at the scene.

He has been charged with possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

He is due to appear at Belfast Youth Court on December 29.

Police believe there were at least two other people present at the time of the attack and are working to establish their identities.

They have appealed for locals to check CCTV or doorbell footage and have urged anyone with information to contact investigators on 101, quoting reference number 110 of December 2.

