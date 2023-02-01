Teen hacker from Co. Down who targeted KSI v Logan Paul fight site is spared jail
YouTube stars KSI, left, and Logan Paul, right, ahead of their 2019 rematch (Image: Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

A MAN behind a range of global cyber-attacks, including an 'orchestrated attack' on a site hosting a boxing match between KSI and Logan Paul, has been spared jail.

Josh Maunder, 19, from Bangor, Co. Down was sentenced to 20 months suspended after pleading guilty to 19 computer misuse offences.

The PSNI said Maunder — who was 15 at the time of the offences in 2018 — also managed an online group that carried out 'prolific' cyber-attacks.

Following today's sentencing at Laganside Court in Belfast, Detective Sergeant McCarragher said cyber criminals 'will be vigorously pursued and brought before the courts'.

The BBC reports that one of Maunder's targets was the white-collar boxing match between the aforementioned YouTube stars in August 2018.

The teen also targeted a financial organisation, police websites and a human rights group.

"Today's sentencing is the result of a complex investigation into a vast range of cyber-attacks with a domestic and international dimension by investigators and technical officers from the Police Service's Cyber Crime team," said DS McCarragher.

"In this case, the defendant was involved in targeting and crashing a vast range of websites worldwide, including a gaming company causing a substantial loss, a financial company, numerous police public information websites, a human rights group and also had involvement in organising an orchestrated cyber-attack on a pay-per-view celebrity boxing event.

"Further to this, he was in possession of malicious software and managed an online community of peers engaged in prolific computer misuse offences which was also successfully impacted by the investigation."

Maunder's offences included supplying an article for use in the offence of computer misuse, making an article intending it to be used for computer misuse and possessing articles for use in frauds.

See More: Cyber Crime, KSI, Logan Paul, PSNI

