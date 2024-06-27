Teen killed in collision between bus and e-scooter on Irish road

A TEENAGER has died from injuries sustained when a bus and an e-scooter collided in Co. Waterford.

The incident happened at around 1.10am this morning on the R680 Cork Road.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second boy, who was also travelling on the e-scooter, was seriously injured.

He has been taken to Waterford University Hospital with serious injuries.

The bus driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was uninjured.

The road has been closed to traffic while a technical examination is carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Cork Road in Waterford city between 12.45am and 1.15am, to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.