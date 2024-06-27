Teen killed in collision between bus and e-scooter on Irish road
News

Teen killed in collision between bus and e-scooter on Irish road

A TEENAGER has died from injuries sustained when a bus and an e-scooter collided in Co. Waterford.

The incident happened at around 1.10am this morning on the R680 Cork Road.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second boy, who was also travelling on the e-scooter, was seriously injured.

He has been taken to Waterford University Hospital with serious injuries.

The bus driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was uninjured.

The road has been closed to traffic while a technical examination is carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Cork Road in Waterford city between 12.45am and 1.15am, to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

See More: Collision, Waterford

Related

Woman aged 80 killed in collision on Irish road
News 6 months ago

Woman aged 80 killed in collision on Irish road

By: Irish Post

Driver killed after van collided with bridge in Kildare
News 7 months ago

Driver killed after van collided with bridge in Kildare

By: Irish Post

Second person dies following four vehicle collision in Armagh
News 7 months ago

Second person dies following four vehicle collision in Armagh

By: Irish Post

Latest

Appeal for information on 13th anniversary of fatal Co. Monaghan hit-and-run
News 20 hours ago

Appeal for information on 13th anniversary of fatal Co. Monaghan hit-and-run

By: Gerard Donaghy

Boy sustains life-threatening injuries after quad bike collision in Derry
News 21 hours ago

Boy sustains life-threatening injuries after quad bike collision in Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pair sentenced over 'savage' assault that left Belfast man with live-changing injuries
News 22 hours ago

Pair sentenced over 'savage' assault that left Belfast man with live-changing injuries

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sentenced for attempted sexual communication with a child
News 22 hours ago

Man sentenced for attempted sexual communication with a child

By: Gerard Donaghy

Chris Kamara leads tributes to legendary GAA figure Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh
News 1 day ago

Chris Kamara leads tributes to legendary GAA figure Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh

By: Conor O'Donoghue