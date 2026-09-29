Police officers attacked in night of disorder in Derry

POLICE in Derry have been praised for their “courage” after facing a night of disorder on the city’s streets.

“Sporadic” disruption erupted in the area of Strabane Old Road and Irish Street with fires lit on the streets at around 7.30pm on September 27.

Fireworks were let off, and cans of paint, petrol bombs and glass bottles were thrown at officers who were attempting to police the disturbance.

“Some of those involved in attacking police had their faces covered,” a PSNI spokesperson said this week.

“A large number of people gathered in the area, watching on,” they added.

Officers brought the area under control by 11pm. An investigation is now underway to identify all who were involved.

The PSNI is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“Our courageous and dedicated officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect the local community,” Area Commander of Derry City & Strabane, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said.

“Valuable police resources were used to deal with this situation last night, resources which should have been available to help victims of crime,” she added.

“It is completely unacceptable. Anyone with information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1245 of 27/09/26.”

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