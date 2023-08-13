Teenager arrested after three British tourists hospitalised in Temple Bar attack

A TEENAGER has been arrested by gardaí investing an attack on three British tourists in the Temple Bar area of Dublin.

The incident occurred shortly after 10pm on Friday on Fownes Street Upper, Dublin 2.

The three victims required treatment at St james's Hospital for serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

In a statement on Sunday, An Garda Síochána revealed a teenage male had been arrested in connection with the incident.

"Gardaí in Pearse Street have arrested a male in relation to the investigation of a serious assault and robbery from the person that occurred on Fownes Street Upper, Dublin 2 on the night of Friday 11th August, 2023 at approximately 10pm," read the statement.

"A male teenage juvenile has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin city centre."

Following news of the attack, Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said locals, tourists and gardaí were ‘being failed by Fine Gael’.

The incident came just two weeks after the US embassy in Dublin issued a safety alert for visitors to the capital following an attack on American tourist Stephen Termini.