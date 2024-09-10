Teenager arrested over fatal hit and run which killed pedestrian

A YOUNG man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run which killed a pedestrian.

The man, aged in his late teens, was arrested by Gardaí as part of their investigation into a road traffic collision on the coast road in Baldoyle, Dublin 13 in the early hours of July 17, 2024.

Pedestrian Michael ‘Mikey’ Farrelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood the 40-year-old was walking home when he was struck by the car.

The man arrested is currently being held at a Garda station in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.