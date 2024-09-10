Teenager arrested over fatal hit and run which killed pedestrian
News

Teenager arrested over fatal hit and run which killed pedestrian

A YOUNG man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run which killed a pedestrian.

The man, aged in his late teens, was arrested by Gardaí as part of their investigation into a road traffic collision on the coast road in Baldoyle, Dublin 13 in the early hours of July 17, 2024.

A garda forensic tent at the site of aof the collision in Dublin in July

Pedestrian Michael ‘Mikey’ Farrelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood the 40-year-old was walking home when he was struck by the car.

The man arrested is currently being held at a Garda station in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

See More: Dublin

Related

Woman in serious condition after Dublin assault
News 1 day ago

Woman in serious condition after Dublin assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal for answers 25 years after teenager murdered in Dublin
News 5 days ago

Appeal for answers 25 years after teenager murdered in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí warn public over ‘fake news’ about attempted child abduction in Dublin
News 1 week ago

Gardaí warn public over ‘fake news’ about attempted child abduction in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Search underway for Irish hiker missing in Italy
News 1 day ago

Search underway for Irish hiker missing in Italy

By: Gerard Donaghy

England players baffled as pitch invader lines up with team ahead of Ireland clash
News 1 day ago

England players baffled as pitch invader lines up with team ahead of Ireland clash

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police officer sustains significant head injury during Belfast disturbance
News 2 days ago

Police officer sustains significant head injury during Belfast disturbance

By: Gerard Donaghy

Inquiry to be established into ‘appalling’ sexual abuse at religious schools across Ireland
News 4 days ago

Inquiry to be established into ‘appalling’ sexual abuse at religious schools across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland unveils new naval ships which will play ‘vital role’ in protecting the nation
News 4 days ago

Ireland unveils new naval ships which will play ‘vital role’ in protecting the nation

By: Fiona Audley