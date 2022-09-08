Teenager who stole double decker bus for 30 minute drive in Dublin remanded on bail
News

Teenager who stole double decker bus for 30 minute drive in Dublin remanded on bail

A boy who stole a double-decker bus in Dublin and took it for a 30-minute drive before handing himself over to gardaí has been remanded on bail pending sentence.

Dublin Children's Court heard the 17-year-old boy was missing from a care unit when he stole the bus from outside the Go Ahead Ireland premises in Ballymount on a date in August last year.

He pleaded guilty to the bus theft charge when he appeared before Judge Paul Kelly on Wednesday.

The court heard that the teenager, who had left his care facility in Cork, managed to get the bus started.

He headed along the Naas Road and went on a drive for about 30 minutes before bringing the bus back.

Defence solicitor Brian Keenan said the teen then "presented himself at Ballyfermot Garda station."

Charges for driving without a licence or insurance were dropped, and the defence confirmed there was a guilty plea to stealing the bus.

Garda Padraig McCarthy said the teen made no reply when he charged him over the bus theft and added that the boy had one prior offence for stealing a phone from a supermarket in Co Cork.

Asked if he got away with that offence, the boy replied, "No, I got a previous conviction", and he added that he sold the phone. "I was stuck in Cork and trying to get to Dublin," he explained.

The court heard he is now in new accommodation in Dublin and looking to learn a trade.

Judge Kelly adjourned sentencing for a probation report to be furnished to the court. He granted the youth legal aid and told him to "stay off the buses other than being a passenger".

See More: Crime, Dublin, Gardai, Theft

Related

Nine-year-old girl shot dead in Liverpool overnight
News 2 weeks ago

Nine-year-old girl shot dead in Liverpool overnight

By: Connell McHugh

Gardaí issue fresh appeal for remains found 30 years ago
News 9 months ago

Gardaí issue fresh appeal for remains found 30 years ago

By: Connell McHugh

Fourth boy arrested over incident where woman was knocked on to train tracks in Dublin
News 1 year ago

Fourth boy arrested over incident where woman was knocked on to train tracks in Dublin

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

George Clooney and Julia Roberts to appear on Late Late Show tomorrow
Entertainment 15 minutes ago

George Clooney and Julia Roberts to appear on Late Late Show tomorrow

By: Connell McHugh

All-Ireland champions Limerick dominate hurling's All-Star nominations with 12 players
Sport 54 minutes ago

All-Ireland champions Limerick dominate hurling's All-Star nominations with 12 players

By: Conor O'Donoghue

New NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to visit Northern Ireland today
News 1 hour ago

New NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to visit Northern Ireland today

By: Irish Post

Benjamin Dwyer recital at Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith
Entertainment 16 hours ago

Benjamin Dwyer recital at Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith

By: Anne Flaherty

Ireland to open new embassy in Pakistan, with consulates set for Milan and Munich
News 18 hours ago

Ireland to open new embassy in Pakistan, with consulates set for Milan and Munich

By: Connell McHugh