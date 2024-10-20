'Tell us the truth': Appeal for information over murder of Paul McGrath in frenzied 1994 attack

POLICE have appealed for information over the murder of a man in a frenzied 1994 attack at his home in Greater Manchester.

Paul McGrath, 34, was stabbed 18 times at his residence in Holland Street West, Denton, in the early hours of Monday, April 7, 1997.

Police believe Mr McGrath had no known grievances but was targeted due to an acquaintance of his being involved in an ongoing dispute.

A reward of £50,000 offered in 2020 for anyone who comes forward with information that could secure a conviction for Mr McGrath's murder is still available.

"We know there are people out there who are able to tell us what they know and what they saw all those years ago," said Detective Constable Matthew Sharkey from GMP’s Cold Case Unit.

Well-liked and respected

On the evening of Sunday, April 6, 1997, Mr McGrath and some friends had gone for a drink at the Dog and Partridge pub on Ashton Road, after which he went home on his own.

Police believe those responsible for Mr McGrath's death were searching for an acquaintance of his when they arrived at his home just after midnight in the early hours of April 7.

Sometime during the night, Mr McGrath was brutally attacked and suffered 18 stab wounds in what police believe was a frenzied and targeted attack.

At around 7.30am, Mr McGrath's body was discovered at the foot of the stairs of his home after a passing workman found the door slightly open and saw Mr McGrath lying dead inside.

Two men were arrested within two weeks of the murder before going on trial in March 1998, however, both were acquitted following a lengthy trial.

Mr McGrath was well-liked and respected in the community and through investigations over the years, police established that he had no known grievances.

Instead, they believe he was targeted due to one of his acquaintances being involved in an ongoing dispute.

"Although it was nearly 30 years ago, you can't just forget what you saw, it will be playing on the mind of someone who knows something, and I hope their conscience will allow them to speak to us after all this time — please come and tell us the truth," said DC Sharkey.

"Your information could help a grieving family know what happened to their beloved son and it is never too late to come forwards.

"All of the work we are doing is to get Vera, Paul's mother, to finally see her son's killer or killers brought to justice and help a family finally come to terms with the death of their loved one."

'I saw my mum bury her son'

Mr McGrath's sister is also urging people to come forward so that she and her 85-year-old mother can secure justice for Mr McGrath.

"I saw my mum bury her son and it was the worst thing in the world to witness," she said.

"My mum, along with the rest of our family, goes to Paul's grave to lay flowers on his birthday every year and we have done this for the last 27 years.

"We just wish that we knew exactly what happened to our Paul and see those who brutally killed him be brought to justice."

Anyone with information should contact GMP's Cold Case Review Unit on 0161 856 5978 or Crimestoppers, which is 100 per cent anonymous, on 0800 555111.