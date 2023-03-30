Ten of Ireland’s Grand Slam winners have been included in The Guinness Six Nations Team of the Championship
The Guinness Six Nations Team of the Championship has been announced, and it features ten of Ireland’s Grand Slam winners, including the record points scorer and captain, Jonathan Sexton. The team also includes three French players and two Scottish players.

Although Ireland’s Hugo Keenan, Caelan Doris, and Mack Hansen were shortlisted for the Player of the Championship, they lost out to France captain Antoine Dupont in the public vote.

Dupont is now the second player in the award’s history to claim the title three times, alongside Ireland’s Brian O’Driscoll, who won the award in 2006, 2007, and 2009.

The forwards of the Team of the Championship are dominated by the Irish, with seven of them being from the country.

The front row is composed of an all-Irish line-up of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Finaly Bealham, while James Ryan is joined in the second row by France’s Thibaud Flament.

The back row is also all-Irish, featuring Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier (who won his 50th cap against England), and Caelan Doris.

Dupont is named at scrum-half, with Sexton at out-half. Scotland’s Sione Tuipolotu and Huw Jones are named in the centre, while France’s Damian Penaud is named in the back three alongside James Lowe and Hugo Keenan.

Overall, the Team of the Championship is a deserving recognition of the top performers in this year’s Six Nations tournament. With ten Irish players in the line-up, it’s clear that they were the dominant team, and Dupont’s award as Player of the Championship is a testament to his exceptional talent and contribution to France’s campaign.

Six Nations Team of the Championship:

Hugo Keenan; Damian Penaud (France), Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (both Scotland), James Lowe; Johnny Sexton, Antoine Dupont; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Finlay Bealham; Thibaud Flament (France), James Ryan; Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

