The greatest final ever? Fans and pundits rave as Argentina defeat France in World Cup Final thriller

Fans and pundits have been hailing today's World Cup Final in Qatar — in which Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout — as the greatest in the competition's history.

Argentina seemed to be cruising to victory through a Lionel Messi penalty and an Angel di Maria strike in the first half.

However, Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in as many minutes, the first from the penalty spot, as the game entered the final 10 minutes.

Two goals in 97 seconds Kylian Mbappe turned the #FIFAWorldCup final on its head #BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/eo53Ypwdmu — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 18, 2022

With the score at 2-2, the game went to extra time, with Messi restoring his side's led in the second period.

However, Mbappe completed his hat-trick from the spot with two minutes of extra-time remaining to once again bring his side back into the game at 3-3.

There was still time for either side to win it, Argentina keeper Emi Martinez denying Randal Kolo Muani what looked a certain goal with a spectacular save before Lautaro Martinez headed wide at the other end.

Aston Villa keeper Martinez, who saved twice in the quarter-final shootout victory against the Netherlands, again stood tall.

He saved from Kingsley Coman before Aurélien Tchouaméni sent his spot kick wide.

Kolo Muani scored to keep France's dream alive but Gonzalo Ariel Montiel scored the decisive spot-kick to seal a 4-2 win on penalties.

ARGENTINA HAVE WON THE WORLD CUP!! Look at these scenes. They've done it. #BBCWorldCup #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/caFYhmWO0a — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 18, 2022

The win ensures 35-year-old Messi, one of the greatest players of all time, has finally added an elusive World Cup to his list of honours.

Following the dramatic match, the general consensus was that Argentina and 2018 winners France had served up one of the greatest sporting spectacles ever witnessed.

Fans, pundits, celebrities and sportspeople of all codes hailed it as the best final in the history of the competition.

Here's a selection of the reaction to today’s dramatic game…

The best sporting event I have ever seen!

Thank you Argentina and France for an incredible Final. No doubt that Messi is the GOAT!!!! #FIFAWorldCup — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) December 18, 2022

Without doubt the best @FIFAWorldCup Final ever… and maybe 1966 in the same bracket also! What a month of ⚽️ it’s been… Congratulations #WorldCupFinal — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) December 18, 2022

Thank you Messi and Mbappé for the Greatest World Cup Final EVER! pic.twitter.com/5qCrVGt8II — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 18, 2022

Greatest final ever epitomised by two legends stepping up to take the first penalty for their countries chasing the win not the glory. — martin compston (@martin_compston) December 18, 2022

Sometimes, you just have to.. Gentlemen, you just played in the greatest World Cup Final of all time. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) December 18, 2022

Tonight I witnessed the best athletes in the world pour their hearts out in one of the most competitive games of soccer in history. Messi & Argentina — legacy secured. The debate is over. Mbappe & France — Be proud of what you’ve accomplished and hold your heads high — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 18, 2022

Greatest. World. Cup. Final. Ever. — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) December 18, 2022

Greatest ever World Cup Final in the greatest ever World Cup. Utterly thrilling. What an advert for the beautiful game. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 18, 2022

Unbelievable game of football! Hard to express in words what it means to #messi and Argentina took me back to memory lane when a special bunch of boys did it for no 10 !! #2011 Congratulations to all the Argentinian fans out there #FIFAWorldCupFinal @KMbappe — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 18, 2022

What a final!!!! Best ever!!!! Even I was for France. What a winner. BravoooO Argentina Well done #Messi Wow #Mbappe — Louis Saha (@louissaha) December 18, 2022

Best World Cup final I’ve ever seen, and I’ve watched all of them since 1970! Felicidades to my friends in Argentina, una victoria muy merecida! — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) December 18, 2022

Wow. What am I seeing!! — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) December 18, 2022