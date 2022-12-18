The greatest final ever? Fans and pundits rave as Argentina defeat France in World Cup Final thriller
Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup following Argentina’s victory over France (Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Fans and pundits have been hailing today's World Cup Final in Qatar — in which Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout — as the greatest in the competition's history.

Argentina seemed to be cruising to victory through a Lionel Messi penalty and an Angel di Maria strike in the first half.

However, Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in as many minutes, the first from the penalty spot, as the game entered the final 10 minutes.

With the score at 2-2, the game went to extra time, with Messi restoring his side's led in the second period.

However, Mbappe completed his hat-trick from the spot with two minutes of extra-time remaining to once again bring his side back into the game at 3-3.

There was still time for either side to win it, Argentina keeper Emi Martinez denying Randal Kolo Muani what looked a certain goal with a spectacular save before Lautaro Martinez headed wide at the other end.

Aston Villa keeper Martinez, who saved twice in the quarter-final shootout victory against the Netherlands, again stood tall.

He saved from Kingsley Coman before Aurélien Tchouaméni sent his spot kick wide.

Kolo Muani scored to keep France's dream alive but Gonzalo Ariel Montiel scored the decisive spot-kick to seal a 4-2 win on penalties.

The win ensures 35-year-old Messi, one of the greatest players of all time, has finally added an elusive World Cup to his list of honours.

Following the dramatic match, the general consensus was that Argentina and 2018 winners France had served up one of the greatest sporting spectacles ever witnessed.

Fans, pundits, celebrities and sportspeople of all codes hailed it as the best final in the history of the competition.

Here's a selection of the reaction to today’s dramatic game…

