O'Neill praises 'exceptional talent' Durán as Celtic overcome St Mirren test 

CELTIC manager Martin O'Neill praised 'exceptional talent' Camilo Durán as the Hoops saw off a stubborn St Mirren side 2-1 to move five points clear in the Scottish Premiership.

The Columbian forward saw his potential equaliser ruled out in the first half but set up Hyunjun Yang for the winner after the break.

The 24-year-old now has six goals and three assists in all competitions so far this season.

Speaking to Celtic TV after the game, O'Neill suggested it was just reward for the work Durán has put in since arriving from Qarabag in the summer.

"He's a terrific player. I thought tonight I must admit there were some moments where I thought he just looked a little bit tired-looking," he said.

"That's no surprise whatsoever for the amount of work he has put into this team since he's arrived at the football club.

"He had a couple of matches pre-season and now he's taken it on.

"He's an exceptional talent, there's no question about it and it's just a matter of being careful with him."

Celtic get the job done

The Hoops fell behind after 22 minutes in Paisley, Nikolas Agrafiotis rifling home from the spot after Chris Mochrie's long-range effort had struck the arm of Liam Scales.

Durán thought he had levelled seven minutes later when he bundled home Yang's cross but the goal was chalked off for offside.

Moments later, Jacob Chapman was at full stretch to turn Callum McGregor's goal-bound effort behind.

However, Celtic's pressure finally told six minutes after the break when Scales rose highest to head Benjamin Nygren's corner into the far post and make amends for the earlier penalty.

The Hoops then took the lead after 68 minutes, Durán dispossessing Carr in the St Mirren half before breaking forward and sliding the ball through perfectly for Yang, who fired past Chapman.

A similar move deep into injury time saw Nygren tee up substitute Shim Mheuka to rifle home but the Chelsea loanee was denied a debut goal after a check for offside.

'Delighted'

After the win, O'Neill expressed his delight with the determination his side showed against a side they have laboured against in recent meetings and who could have taken a share of the spoils on Saturday.

"I'm naturally delighted to have won the game, coming from behind as well too at half time," he told Celtic tV.

"We scored the set piece, the corner kick, which was great, to give us that big, big boost again.

"It looked as if it was coming and then it didn't look as if it was coming.

"We started the second half very, very strongly and while people might think it was a matter of time, it wasn't really like that.

"But we scored the goal and it sets us off greatly and we go on and win the game 2-1.

"We had a number of chances to really put it beyond them but honestly, I didn't feel as if St Mirren were ever out of it."

He added: “There were moments in the game where St Mirren attacked us and they could have broken us down."

O'Neill will no doubt hope that Durán is well rested ahead of Wednesday's trip to St Johnstone, especially with goalscorer Yang heading off to the Asian Games and record signing Kasper Hogh out with a thigh strain.

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