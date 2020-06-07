‘There’s nothing that’s exciting me’ - Conor McGregor explains reasons behind retirement

CONOR MCGREGOR has lifted the lid on the reasons behind his sudden retirement from UFC.

The 31-year-old stunned the world of MMA after announcing his decision to step away from the Octagon for good, in the wake of UFC 250.

On Sunday McGregor tweeted: "Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been!

"What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

"Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours."

The announcement sparked widespread speculation over McGregor’s likely intentions, with some suggesting the Crumlin-born star’s decision may not be as final as first thought.

McGregor has “retired” from UFC on no fewer than three occasions in the last four years, including last April, in the months following his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Irishman was back within less than a year though, defeating Daniel ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone to make a triumphant return to the sport.

This time could be different, however, with McGregor explaining to ESPN that the decision is motivated out of boredom and a feeling that he has gone as far and he can go in the world of MMA.

"The game just does not excite me and that's that. All this waiting around. There's nothing happening,” he said.

"I’m going through opponent options, and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that’s exciting me."

The former two-weight world champion added that he had hoped to face Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight belt but ultimately UFC failed to "keep the ball rolling".

“They should have just kept the ball rolling. I mean, why are they pushing [Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje] back to September?

“You know what’s going to happen in September, something else is going to happen in September, and that’s not going to happen.

“I laid out a plan and a method that was the right move, the right methods to go with. And they always want to balk at that and not make it happen or just drag it on.

“Whatever I say, they want to go against it to show some kind of power.

“They should have just done the fight – me and Justin for the interim title – and just kept the ball rolling."

Despite walking away from UFC, McGregor has plenty of intriguing options for the future, with a potential rematch with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather one option.

The Irishman went 10 rounds in a boxing ring with the undefeated fighter before losing and has made no secret of his desire for a money-spinning rematch.