Third death following tragic collision in Donegal
News

Third death following tragic collision in Donegal

A THIRD person has died following a tragic collision in Co. Donegal which killed two friends.

A man who was taken to hospital following the incident near Castlefinn on November 22 has since died from his injuries.

He was in one of the cars involved in the two-vehicle collision, which happened at around 10pm at night. Two women who were also in that car were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Aged in his 70s, the man is the third person to die in the tragedy, which saw two friends who were in the second car pronounced dead at the scene.

The pair, both aged in their 30s, were fatally injured when their car was involved in the collision on the N15 at Liscooley.

They have been named as friends Gordy Galbraith and Ryan Glenn, who are understood to be from the Castlederg area of Co. Tyrone.

Gardaí have called on any witnesses to come forward.

“Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area of the N15 at Liscooley at approximately 10pm to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they added.

See More: Donegal

Related

'Terrible tragedy': Two friends who died in Co. Donegal collision are named locally
News 2 days ago

'Terrible tragedy': Two friends who died in Co. Donegal collision are named locally

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested over fatal Creeslough explosion is released without charge
News 2 days ago

Man arrested over fatal Creeslough explosion is released without charge

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal for witnesses after man killed in Donegal crash
News 3 weeks ago

Appeal for witnesses after man killed in Donegal crash

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Man dies following early morning collision in Co Clare
News 9 hours ago

Man dies following early morning collision in Co Clare

By: Irish Post

Poultry farmer jailed for cultivating ‘sophisticated cannabis farm’
News 10 hours ago

Poultry farmer jailed for cultivating ‘sophisticated cannabis farm’

By: Fiona Audley

IMLÉ in London to play the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith
Entertainment 1 day ago

IMLÉ in London to play the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith

By: Irish Post

University of Cambridge research reveals Irish are among the best for detecting fake accents
News 2 days ago

University of Cambridge research reveals Irish are among the best for detecting fake accents

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man who threatened children with violence to deal drugs is jailed for 11 years
News 2 days ago

Man who threatened children with violence to deal drugs is jailed for 11 years

By: Gerard Donaghy

'An appalling predatory individual': Fake masseur is jailed for sexual assaults on women
News 2 days ago

'An appalling predatory individual': Fake masseur is jailed for sexual assaults on women

By: Gerard Donaghy