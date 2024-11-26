Third death following tragic collision in Donegal

A THIRD person has died following a tragic collision in Co. Donegal which killed two friends.

A man who was taken to hospital following the incident near Castlefinn on November 22 has since died from his injuries.

He was in one of the cars involved in the two-vehicle collision, which happened at around 10pm at night. Two women who were also in that car were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Aged in his 70s, the man is the third person to die in the tragedy, which saw two friends who were in the second car pronounced dead at the scene.

The pair, both aged in their 30s, were fatally injured when their car was involved in the collision on the N15 at Liscooley.

They have been named as friends Gordy Galbraith and Ryan Glenn, who are understood to be from the Castlederg area of Co. Tyrone.

Gardaí have called on any witnesses to come forward.

“Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area of the N15 at Liscooley at approximately 10pm to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they added.