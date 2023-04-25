‘This is our moment’: President Biden confirms he will run for re-election in 2024
US President Joe Biden has confirmed his bid for re-election in 2024

US President Joe Biden has confirmed he will stand for re-election in 2024.

The 80-year-old announced his bid for a second term in the White House with the release of a video on his social media platforms this morning.

“Let’s finish this job,” he stated, adding: “Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms.

“I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for re-election as President of the United States."

The President, who has roots in counties Louth and Mayo, and recently returned form a state visit to Ireland, claimed there was work still to be done in his presidency.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we’re in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are," he said.

“This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election.”

Promising to protect the fundamental human rights fo the people of America, he added: “Freedom, personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans, there is nothing more important, nothing more sacred.”

He added: “I know America, I know we are good and decent people. I know we are a nation where we give hate no safe harbour, we believe everybody is equal, we believe everybody should be given a fair shot at making it in this country.

“Lets finish this job, I know we can.”

Watch the President's re-election bid video below...

