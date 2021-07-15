Thousands line the streets of Dublin to protest 'discriminatory' decision to reopen pubs for vaccinated people only
News

Thousands line the streets of Dublin to protest 'discriminatory' decision to reopen pubs for vaccinated people only

Credit: Baz Kelly (Twitter)

SWATHES of angry demonstrators lined the streets of Dublin last night to protest new legislation ushering in the return of indoor dining.

On Wednesday evening, Government narrowly passed a bill to introduce new laws for the country's pubs and restaurants.

The legislation, which passed by 74 votes to 68, states that only fully vaccinated individuals, or anyone who has recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months, may access indoor dining areas.

The rules have been labelled 'discriminatory' by critics who feel they deny people the choice to accept the Covid-19 vaccine or not.

Anyone who is unable to take the vaccine, who has chosen not to take one, or has simply not been offered theirs yet, will be unable to access indoor areas of pubs, restaurants and cafés across the country until the legislation expires in October - at which point the rules could be extended.

Following yesterday's announcement, protesters took to the streets in the centre of the Irish capital to voice their displeasure.

Gathering outside the Convention Centre, demonstrators chanted "shame on you" as government officials watched on from the windows.

On social media, some described the laws as "draconian", complaining that they were being coerced into taking a vaccine before they were sure about its long-term effects.

Others said the laws will create an even wider divide in Irish society, and lead to segregation and resentment between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

Hundreds of people are understood to have similarly taken to the streets of Cork in response to the legislation.

See More: Covid-19 Vaccine, Dublin, Indoor Dining, Protest, Pubs Reopening, Vaccine Pass

Related

18-34 age group eligible to get Covid-19 vaccines from pharmacies next week
Uncategorized 1 week ago

18-34 age group eligible to get Covid-19 vaccines from pharmacies next week

By: Harry Brent

WHO officially declares AstraZeneca vaccine 'safe' for over 65s
News 5 months ago

WHO officially declares AstraZeneca vaccine 'safe' for over 65s

By: Harry Brent

At least 160 more unmarked graves found near former Catholic-run school in Canada
News 1 day ago

At least 160 more unmarked graves found near former Catholic-run school in Canada

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Unvaccinated people in Ireland should NOT take holidays - Dr Tony Holohan
News 1 hour ago

Unvaccinated people in Ireland should NOT take holidays - Dr Tony Holohan

By: Harry Brent

Government passes legislation allowing only the fully vaccinated and immune to dine indoors in Ireland
News 4 hours ago

Government passes legislation allowing only the fully vaccinated and immune to dine indoors in Ireland

By: Rachael O'Connor

Have you seen Shannon? 17-year-old girl vanishes from Kildare
News 6 hours ago

Have you seen Shannon? 17-year-old girl vanishes from Kildare

By: Rachael O'Connor

Pope Francis has left hospital after 10 days following recent surgery
News 17 hours ago

Pope Francis has left hospital after 10 days following recent surgery

By: Harry Brent

Ireland currently has one the lowest Covid-19 hospitalisation rates in Europe
News 18 hours ago

Ireland currently has one the lowest Covid-19 hospitalisation rates in Europe

By: Harry Brent