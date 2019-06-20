Three adorable sea lion pups have been born at Dublin Zoo
News

Three adorable sea lion pups have been born at Dublin Zoo

DUBLIN ZOO has announced the arrival of three new sea lions pups.

The pups were born to three different mothers across the zoo over a 7-day period earlier this month.

Two weeks ago, a sea lion named Cassie gave birth to a healthy female pup during the early hours of Friday June 7.

Three days later, another sea lion, Sienna, followed suit by giving birth to another female pup.

Both were born similar in size, weighing around 6.3 kilos.

Advertisement

Then, on June 13, a sea lion called Florence - known to zoo keepers as Flo, gave birth to a male pup, weighing 7.6 kilos.

Three pups have been born at Dublin Zoo

All three pups have the same father, Niko.

Ciaran McMahon, who is Team Leader at the zoo, said the newborns were all healthy and announced that one of them had even started swimming.

“All three sea lion pups and mothers are doing extremely well and settling into Sea Lion Cove, watched over by proud father Niko.

“Cassie’s pup is already swimming, and the two other pups are expected to start swimming within the next few days.”

Advertisement

The three little additions to the Cove brings the total number of sea lions up to nine.

The gestation period for sea lions, like humans, is nine months and they generally tend to give birth during the month of June.

We’ll see you at Sea Lion Cove very soon!

See More: Adorable, Animal Birth, Baby Animal, Baby Animals, Cute, Cute Animal, Dublin Zoo, Newborn, Pups, Sea Lion

Related

‘Thank you for two days off school’ – Little Irish girl pens adorable letter to meteorologist who forecast Hurricane Ophelia
News 1 year ago

‘Thank you for two days off school’ – Little Irish girl pens adorable letter to meteorologist who forecast Hurricane Ophelia

By: Aidan Lonergan

Woman speaks out after Ryanair passengers branded her 'lesbo', 'd**e' and 'b***h' while flight crew 'did nothing'
News 5 hours ago

Woman speaks out after Ryanair passengers branded her 'lesbo', 'd**e' and 'b***h' while flight crew 'did nothing'

By: Aidan Lonergan

English man arrested for manslaughter in connection to death of footballer Emiliano Sala
News 18 hours ago

English man arrested for manslaughter in connection to death of footballer Emiliano Sala

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Netflix confirms price rises for Irish subscribers
News 4 hours ago

Netflix confirms price rises for Irish subscribers

By: Aidan Lonergan

I watched Love Island for the first time, and it’s basically secondary school pre-drinks on steroids
Entertainment 6 hours ago

I watched Love Island for the first time, and it’s basically secondary school pre-drinks on steroids

By: Rachael O’Connor

Donald Trump vows to cure cancer and AIDS as he kicks off his 2020 campaign
News 18 hours ago

Donald Trump vows to cure cancer and AIDS as he kicks off his 2020 campaign

By: Harry Brent

Flight MH17: Four people charged with murder after passenger plane was shot down over Ukraine
News 21 hours ago

Flight MH17: Four people charged with murder after passenger plane was shot down over Ukraine

By: Harry Brent

Irish Government considering new laws to ban under 18s from accessing online porn
News 1 day ago

Irish Government considering new laws to ban under 18s from accessing online porn

By: Aidan Lonergan