Three children injured after school bus collides with fallen tree
POLICE are investigating after three children were injured when a school bus collided with a partially fallen tree in Lisburn.

The incident occurred in the Glenavy Road area on Thursday, January 30.

It is believed road closure signs had been removed from the area before the collision occurred.

"It was reported shortly before 4.05pm that a double decker bus carrying school children had collided with a partially fallen tree," said Sergeant Jones of the PSNI.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Three children received injuries, however, they are not believed to be serious.

"The road was closed for a time but has since re-opened.

"An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing.

"It appears that road closure signage had been removed prior to the collision, which is extremely dangerous and could have resulted in a much more serious outcome.

"We are appealing to members of the public to assist with our enquiries."

Anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or residents who may have camera footage, is asked to contact us police 101, quoting reference number 1004 of January 30.

