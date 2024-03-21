Three deaths and 175 arrests for driving under the influence on Ireland’s roads over St Patrick’s weekend

THERE were three deaths and 175 arrests made for driving under the influence on Ireland’s roads over the St Patrick’s bank holiday weekend.

Figures released by the Gardaí today reveal the extent of the offences recorded while Ireland enjoyed an extra-long weekend marking the country’s national day.

Three people were killed on the roads during the police force’s Road Safety Enforcement Operation, which was in place between 7am on Thursday, March 14 and 7am on Tuesday, March 19.

A further five serious collisions took place in that period which left five people receiving treatment for serious and life-threatening injuries.

Officers carried out more than 760 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints over the long weekend.

Some 9970 roadside drug and alcohol tests were conducted which led to 175 arrests for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

A further 1800 drivers were detected for speeding offences, with top speeds including a person reaching 113km per hr in a 50km per hour zone on Coolock Lane in Dublin.

In Rahnure, Co. Wexford a drvier was caught driving at 157km per hour in an 80km per hour zone, while in Butlersbridge, Co. Cavan a driver was arrested for driving at 209km per hour in a 100km per hour zone.

Reflecting on the figures, Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries, of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said: "An Garda Síochána is grateful to motorists and all those on the roads over the Bank Holiday weekend for their support and cooperation with our road safety operation.

“We must continue to be mindful of our actions behind the wheel and prioritise safe driving habits every day to ensure we keep all road users safe."

She added: "Gardaí nationwide continue to work hard to enforce road traffic laws and highlight the importance of road safety among communities.

“We appeal to schools, workplaces, colleges and community groups to help us raise awareness among all ages, and we are always happy to get the opportunity to present to groups."

"Every single one of us have a responsibility to practice good driver behaviour and prevent both road fatalities and serious injury road traffic collisions. We have got to work together.”

Elsewhere during the weekend Gardai issued more than 170 fixed charge offence notices to people using mobile phones while driving.

More than 90 learner drivers were caught driving unaccompanied, while 59 people were fined for driving without a seatbelt.

Of those learner permit holders caught driving alone, more than 75 vehicles were seized.

A further 385 vehicles were seized across Ireland over the weekend for having no tax or insurance.

This week Gardai reiterated their call to drivers to act responsibly on the roads.

“An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to slow down and to always choose a speed that is appropriate to the driving conditions, to wear your seatbelt and keep your eyes always on the road," they state.