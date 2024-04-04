Tour guide determined to tell stories of thousands of forgotten souls buried at Glasnevin Cemetery

A TOUR guide based at Glasnevin Cemetery is on a mission to share the stories of thousands of forgotten souls who are buried in the graveyard.

Located in Dublin, where it first opened in 1832, Glasnevin is Ireland’s national cemetery.

More than 1.5million people are buried there, among them some of the most notable figures of Ireland’s history – including the likes of Michael Collins, Éamon de Valera, and Constance Markievicz, as well all cultural icons such as James Larkin, Brendan Behan and Luke Kelly of the Dubliners.

The grave of Michael Collins, the nationalist leader who was killed in the Irish Civil War in 1922, is among the most visited sites in the cemetery.

But there are many more graves that offer fascinating stories and insights into Ireland’s history that are never visited, according to Glasnevin tour guide Warren Farrell.

Farrell has been conducting tours at the site for more than eight years.

“From unmarked plots to striking monuments, Glasnevin Cemetery has become home to a microcosm of Irish society since it opened its gates in 1832,” he said.

“Every grave has a story to tell, but with more than a million souls resting there, many of these stories have been long forgotten.”

A native of Inchicore in Dublin, Farrell has been researching undervisited plots at the cemetery since Covid-19 hit in 2020.

He has now presented his findings in his first book, So Once Was I, which is due for release next month.

“This publication is a personal one to me, independent of my role as a tour guide in Glasnevin Cemetery and Dublin Cemeteries Trust,” he said.

“It began as a passion project to keep myself busy during Covid-19 lockdowns and to help me personally learn more about this historic site.

“But it has led me to collect some of the lesser-known stories from the cemetery and to present them in this book.”

A graduate of Maynooth University, where he studied politics and history, Farrell is a works coordinator for Trinity Access Programmes at Trinity College where he works with students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

His work as a cemetery guide has instilled his “passion” for telling the stories of Glasnevin’s forgotten souls.

“As a tour guide in Glasnevin over the past eight years, I have developed a passion for trying to retell these forgotten tales,” he admits.

“Not only the stories that tell us the history of the island of Ireland over the past two centuries but also the social, quirky, strange and unbelievable tales of may who have become lost within a set of recordings containing over 1.5million people.”

He added: “My hope is that this book will encourage more people to explore the grounds for themselves and to begin to retell the stories of those who are now simply forgotten about in this the national cemetery of Ireland.”

Glasnevin Cemetery, then known as Prospect Cemetery, opened its gates for the first time on February 21, 1832.

The first person to be buried at the site was an 11-year-old boy from inner city Dublin who had died of tuberculosis.

His funeral took place on February 22, 1832.

So Once Was I: Forgotten tales from Glasnevin Cemetery, by Warren Farrell, published by Merrion Press, will be available to buy from May 2