Tributes after Scottish parliament official dies during rugby match in Dublin

David Hill, right, with Scottish Rugby head coach Gregor Townsend (Image: Twitter / Scottish Parliament RFC)

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Scottish parliament official who died while playing a rugby match in Dublin on Saturday.

David Hill was playing for the cross-party Scottish Parliament RFC team against Irish counterparts the Dáil & Seanad XV ahead of the Six Nations match between Ireland and Scotland.

Mr Hill worked as Head of Office for Conservative MSP Jamie Greene.

Revealing the news on Twitter, Mr Greene described Mr Hill as 'a friend, colleague and confidant'.

"It is with great sadness, shock and regret that I share the news of the sudden and tragic passing of my Head of Office, David Hill," wrote Mr Greene.

"David was a friend, colleague and confidant of so many in the Scottish parliament over the years. Not least to me personally.

"He loved his politics, but he loved his rugby more.

"The whole parliament, my party and the whole rugby community is deeply saddened by this awful news today, and our condolences lie entirely with his family, friends and colleagues."

'We are broken'

Mr Hill's father Rodger, Schools' Manager at Dumfries and Galloway Council, said the family's hearts had been 'ripped apart'.

"I can't believe I'm writing this," read a statement.

"My amazing son David passed away today playing rugby in Dublin for the Scottish Parliament.

"He was the best and the pain is unbearable.

"We are broken.

“The family would like to thank Scottish Rugby and the Scottish Parliament  for their support at this awful time.

“David was the best and we love him dearly.

"Our hearts have been ripped apart."

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon offered her condolences to the family, tweeting: "This is so terribly sad.

"My deepest condolences to David’s family, friends and colleagues - and of course to his @HolyroodRugby teammates who I know are all deeply shocked and heartbroken."

'A man who loved his rugby'

In a statement, Scottish parliament RFC paid tribute to Mr Hill's work in revitalising to the side.

"Holyrood Rugby are in mourning following the tragic passing of David Hill during our Parliamentary game against @DailandSeanadXV,” they said.

"David was an architect of the revitalised Holyrood RFC, a great team-mate and tourist & of course, a man who loved his rugby.

"Our thoughts are with David's family and friends at this most challenging of times.

"We would like to thank our friends at @DailandSeanadXV for their assistance and support, we truly appreciate it."

The Scottish Conservatives said Mr Hill 'died doing what he loved'.

'True gentleman'

"Everyone in our party and across the Scottish Parliament are mourning the loss of our colleague David Hill," read a statement from the party.

"David tragically died doing what he loved, playing rugby with his friends.

"David was a true gentleman. He will be sorely missed.

"All our thoughts are with his family."

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross described Mr Hill as 'a kind, generous, well-liked and highly respected part of our team'.

