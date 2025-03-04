Tributes as funeral confirmed for woman killed in collision with SUV
News

Tributes as funeral confirmed for woman killed in collision with SUV

TRIBUTES have been paid to a woman who was killed when she was hit by an SUV while out jogging in Co. Kerry.

Anila Mucaj, of Mounthawk in Tralee, was one of three pedestrians injured in the collision on the N86, Canal Road at 10am on March 2.

The mother-of-two, who was aged in her 40s, was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry, where she later died.

Anila Mucaj died following a collision in Co. Kerry (Pic: Mucaj family)

The two other female pedestrians and the driver of the SUV, a man aged in his 80s, were also taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Confirming her death,  Ms Mucaj’s family said she died “tragically” before adding that she was the “adored wife of Fatmir Jorgji and cherished mother of Orgito and Ben”.

She is “sadly missed by her loving family, her sister Roza, niece Bianka, friends in Born to Run, her colleagues, friends and relatives in Ireland and Albania” they added.

Paying tribute, Peter Moran said “she was such a kind and positive person, always with a smile on her face.

“She will be greatly missed,” he added.

Carol Anne O’Donoghue remembered her as a “beautiful, friendly lady” who was “always smiling”.

Ms Mucaj’s funeral will take place in her native Albania, her family have confirmed.

She will repose at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow (March 5) from 6 to 8pm.

