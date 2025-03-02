Woman dies after SUV collides with pedestrians in Co. Kerry
News

A WOMAN has died after an SUV collided with pedestrians in Co. Kerry this morning.

The collision, which occurred shortly before 10am, brings the total number of people killed on Ireland's road this weekend to four.

In the latest incident, gardaí responded to reports that a vehicle had collided with three pedestrians on the N86, Canal Road, Tralee.

One of the pedestrians, a woman in her 40s, was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The other pedestrians, two adult females, were taken to hospital for treatment, as was the driver of the vehicle, a male in his 80s.

Their conditions are not thought to be life-threatening.

The local coroner has been notified and the scene has been preserved for an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them.

They are particularly keen to hear from those with camera footage from the area at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

On Friday night, a motorcyclist in his 50s died in a two-vehicle collision in Dublin, before a teenager and a young man died in Co. Donegal when a car collided with the gable wall of a house.

