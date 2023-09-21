Tributes following death of 'beautiful’ boy killed in car accident on Irish road
News

Tributes following death of 'beautiful’ boy killed in car accident on Irish road

Jake Brennan has died following a collision in Co. Monaghan (Pic: Brennan family)

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of a 17-year-old boy following a collision in Co. Monaghan.

Tragic Jake Brennan died when the car he was driving crashed at around 1.30am on September 20 on a road in Carrickaderry, Clontibret.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí have confirmed.

Tributes have poured in since Jake’s death, with his family stating they were “broken”, adding that he is “deeply regretted and remembered with love”.

Mairead Quinn, of Monaghan Collegiate School, sent her condolences to the Brennan family, stating “my heart is broken for you all at beautiful Jake’s passing, he has been taken away too soon”.

Niamh Smyth, TD for Cavan-Monaghan, has also paid her respects, stating: “My deepest sympathies on the tragic passing of your beloved Jake.

“A heartbreaking loss of a beautiful young life. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

Jake leaves behind parents Carl and Carol, sisters Stephanie and Sophie, brother Jayden, grandparents Ivan and Rhonda Graham and wider family members and friends.

He is predeceased by his grandparents Pat and Mary Brennan, his infant brother Jamie and uncle Aiden Brennan.

Gardaí in Monaghan have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

"Any road users who were travelling in the Clontibret area this morning between 1.00am and 1.45am, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make this available to Gardaí," they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

See More: Crash, Jake Brennan, Monaghan

Related

Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by lorry in Irish street
News 4 months ago

Woman in her 70s dies after being hit by lorry in Irish street

By: Irish Post

Two people dead after horror accidents on Irish roads
News 6 months ago

Two people dead after horror accidents on Irish roads

By: Irish Post

Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Louth
News 6 months ago

Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Louth

By: Irish Post

Latest

Man and woman sentenced in relation to 'brutal' 2019 murder of father-of-four in Co. Tyrone
News 17 hours ago

Man and woman sentenced in relation to 'brutal' 2019 murder of father-of-four in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men charged with murder of 20-year-old Bradley Hutchins
News 1 day ago

Two men charged with murder of 20-year-old Bradley Hutchins

By: Irish Post

‘Move Molly’: Call for statue’s relocation after vandals target Dublin landmark again
News 1 day ago

‘Move Molly’: Call for statue’s relocation after vandals target Dublin landmark again

By: Fiona Audley

President Higgins urges farmers to adopt ‘sustainable practices’ as National Ploughing Championships open
News 1 day ago

President Higgins urges farmers to adopt ‘sustainable practices’ as National Ploughing Championships open

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for witnesses after two cyclists injured in serious collision on Irish road
News 1 day ago

Appeal for witnesses after two cyclists injured in serious collision on Irish road

By: Fiona Audley