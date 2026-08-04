Appeal issued on second anniversary of 'high risk' missing person

AN appeal has been issued on the second anniversary of the disappearance of a man from Belfast.

Jason Hughes was reported missing in August 2024. However the 27-year-old was last seen by his family on April 26 of that year.

An investigation into his whereabouts was launched, with Mr Smith described as “high risk”.

"Jason is known to have links to the Belfast area and we are appealing to the public to please look at the image of Jason and let us know if you recognise him, have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Faulkner said this week.

"Jason is described as being approximately 5ft 4 inches tall, of slim build, with short fair/ blonde hair and blue eyes,” he added.

"I am also appealing directly to Jason to make contact with police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well.

"Anyone with any information on Jason's whereabouts, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to please make contact with detectives on 101 and quote reference 830 of 03/08/24.”

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