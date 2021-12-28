Tributes paid after Jim Sherwin, Ireland's 'voice of rugby', passes away aged 81
News

Tributes paid after Jim Sherwin, Ireland's 'voice of rugby', passes away aged 81

File photo (Image: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

JIM SHERWIN, the legendary RTÉ rugby commentator, has passed away at the age of 81.

Sherwin died at home on Monday surrounded by his family following a short illness.

Paying tribute, the IRFU described Sherwin as "the voice of rugby".

"Jim was an iconic part of so many of our great days," added the IRFU.

Leinster rugby called Sherwin "the voice of a generation", while former British and Irish Lion, John Robbie, called him a "broadcasting legend".

Sherwin fronted RTÉ’s rugby coverage for more than three decades, from 1970 until 2003.

In an illustrious career, he was RTÉ’s main commentator at eight Olympics Games and spent 20 years commentating on tennis grand slam events.

The Wicklow native also covered non-sporting events, including presidential inaugurations, and produced documentaries for the broadcaster.

He is survived by his wife Anne and four children, James, Ian, Cliona and John, along with 11 grandchildren.

See More: IRFU, Jim Sherwin, RTE

Related

IRFU response to Irish women's rugby stars is a disappointment says Jack Chambers
News 1 week ago

IRFU response to Irish women's rugby stars is a disappointment says Jack Chambers

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Rugby - Irelands Final 2021 game of the International Series is against USA on Saturday at 7:15pm
News 5 months ago

Rugby - Irelands Final 2021 game of the International Series is against USA on Saturday at 7:15pm

By: Frank Collins

Irish Rugby Football Union breaks silence on Ireland team choosing not to ‘take the knee’ against Wales
News 10 months ago

Irish Rugby Football Union breaks silence on Ireland team choosing not to ‘take the knee’ against Wales

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Windsor Castle intruder was armed with crossbow, say police
News 1 day ago

Windsor Castle intruder was armed with crossbow, say police

By: Gerard Donaghy

Who was Jane Wilde? Mother of Oscar Wilde born 200 years ago today
Life & Style 1 day ago

Who was Jane Wilde? Mother of Oscar Wilde born 200 years ago today

By: Connell McHugh

Chief constable apologises to family of Dalian Atkinson after footballer's death in custody
News 1 day ago

Chief constable apologises to family of Dalian Atkinson after footballer's death in custody

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tadhg Furlong has been included in L'Equipe rugby team of the year.
Sport 1 day ago

Tadhg Furlong has been included in L'Equipe rugby team of the year.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Photographer publishes book featuring stunning images of Ireland after successful fundraising campaign
Culture 1 day ago

Photographer publishes book featuring stunning images of Ireland after successful fundraising campaign

By: Irish Post