Tributes paid after Jim Sherwin, Ireland's 'voice of rugby', passes away aged 81

JIM SHERWIN, the legendary RTÉ rugby commentator, has passed away at the age of 81.

Sherwin died at home on Monday surrounded by his family following a short illness.

Paying tribute, the IRFU described Sherwin as "the voice of rugby".

"Jim was an iconic part of so many of our great days," added the IRFU.

Everyone at Irish Rugby is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of rugby commentator Jim Sherwin. The 'Voice of Rugby' for generations, Jim was an iconic part of so many of our great days. May he Rest In Peace.

Leinster rugby called Sherwin "the voice of a generation", while former British and Irish Lion, John Robbie, called him a "broadcasting legend".

Sherwin fronted RTÉ’s rugby coverage for more than three decades, from 1970 until 2003.

In an illustrious career, he was RTÉ’s main commentator at eight Olympics Games and spent 20 years commentating on tennis grand slam events.

The Wicklow native also covered non-sporting events, including presidential inaugurations, and produced documentaries for the broadcaster.

He is survived by his wife Anne and four children, James, Ian, Cliona and John, along with 11 grandchildren.

The Sherwin family are part of the DNA of Irish and Leinster rugby. Jim, the voice of a generation and then his son, John, the man behind the camera with Videosonthenet for so many great days in green and in blue. Thinking of the Sherwin family today on Jim's passing.

So sorry to hear of the death of Jim Sherwin. A broadcasting legend in Ireland and total gentleman at all times. Known affectionately as "Lord Bray" by his rugby broadcasting colleagues because of his love of the finer and civilised things in life. Hamba Kahle my friend. — John Robbie

It is with great sadness we learn of the passing of Founder and Producer of Tracks and Trails, Jim Sherwin.

Our thoughts are with Jim’s wife Anne and his children, James, Ian, John and Cliona as well as his grandchildren and extended family and friends.

RIP Jim we will miss you pic.twitter.com/IJNcm2aL3H — Tracks & Trails TV (@tracksntrailsTV) December 28, 2021