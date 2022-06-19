Tributes paid after journalist Aideen Kennedy, 43, passes away hours after revealing illness

TRIBUTES have been paid to a journalist from Northern Ireland, who passed away just hours after revealing she had a terminal illness.

Aideen Kennedy, 43, was a familiar face on news bulletins on UTV, the ITV region covering Northern Ireland.

On Tuesday, the mother-of-two revealed she had been in hospital for more than two weeks and had undergone several blood transfusions.

She then tweeted on Friday morning that she was 'going home to die' before passing away later that day.

So life has not gone well and I am as sick as I was as when I went in to hospital so essentially going home to die but getting palliative care. The kids know. If you ever come across them, will you an eye out for them, they are the kindest, sweetest most thoughtful kiddies. pic.twitter.com/NX2r6ILMzd — Aideen Kennedy (@Aideen_Reporter) June 17, 2022

Tributes have since poured in for Ms Kennedy, with her former employer UTV describing her as 'a truly gifted reporter'.

I knew Aideen from UTV. She lit up every room she was in. I did the same journalism course as her sister Fiona. Aideen's mum taught me at primary school. She's now lost all 4 children. What tragedy to befall one family. It puts everything into perspective.https://t.co/Tmsemxst3u — Suzanne Breen (@SuzyJourno) June 18, 2022

Absolutely devastated 💔. My beautiful, funny, kind friend Aideen ( @Aideen_Reporter ) has passed away. I will miss her terribly. We met 22 years ago when we shared a room for the summer in DC and became firm friends. Goodbye beautiful girl 💕 xx pic.twitter.com/tJTn0VVBCD — Emma Little-Pengelly BL (@little_pengelly) June 18, 2022

I was heartbroken by this tragic news this morning about such a kind soul. Mam babysat Aideen, Dara and Fiona for years when they were kids. Aideen was such a bright light who had been through so much. My thoughts are with Noel, Maura, Jacob and Eva https://t.co/S5Bp6LWwGx — Cllr. Séamas de Faoite (@SeamasBelfast) June 18, 2022

Suzanne Breen of the Belfast Telegraph said Ms Kennedy, whose three siblings have all passed away, 'lit up every room'.

Am so saddened that the beautiful bright @Aideen_Reporter has left us. The world is a darker place without her light. She was such a kind, loving, caring soul who bore so much heartache in life. My heart breaks for her Jacob and Eva and her Mammy and Daddyhttps://t.co/DqNkg5Gycc — Leona O'Neill (@LeonaONeill1) June 18, 2022

Tonight we raise a glass in memory of our dear member Aideen Kennedy who sadly passed away today. Such a talent and she was one of leading ladies in Me and My Girl. She will be missed in the TV and music arenas. Fondly remembered ❤️#aims22 #aggies pic.twitter.com/k8YGuU9352 — St Agnes' Choral Society (@stagneschoral) June 18, 2022

We are not promised tomorrow. Let us learn to treasure every single day. Safe home beautiful Aideen. ❤️ https://t.co/ModamQ5PMV — David Blevins (@skydavidblevins) June 18, 2022

The Belfast Telegraph reports that Ms Kennedy's brother, Rory, died in a road accident when he was just one.

It added that her older sister Fiona died of cancer in 2016 at the age of 44, less than a year after her younger brother Dara, 35, died from a brain tumour.

Ms Kennedy is survived by her two children, Jacob and Eva, and her parents, Noel and Maura.

Our thoughts and prayers this evening are with the family of our former colleague Aideen Kennedy.

Aideen was a member of our news team on the station over a number of years. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/M7RBbynQ2E — U105 Radio (@U105radio) June 18, 2022

We are so sorry to learn of the death of Aideen Kennedy @Aideen_Reporter at just 43. Our thoughts are with all who knew and loved her, her parents, children, and friends. RIP. pic.twitter.com/QnK1aBYjfg — Women in Media Belfast (@WIMBelfast) June 18, 2022