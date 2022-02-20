Tributes paid as 'passionate' DUP MLA Christopher Stalford passes away, aged 39

TRIBUTES have been paid to DUP MLA Christopher Stalford, who has died suddenly at the age of 39.

Stalford had represented the Belfast South constituency in the Northern Ireland Assembly since 2016 and had served as Principal Deputy Speaker in the Assembly since 2020.

He leaves behind a wife, Laura, and four children.

Announcing the news, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson paid tribute to his colleague and friend.

'precious conversation'

"I am deeply saddened to learn of Christopher's sudden death," said the Lagan Valley MP.

"He was not just an elected representative or a colleague, he was a friend.

"On behalf of the Party, I express my sympathies to Laura and the wider Stalford family on the loss of a husband, father, son and brother.

I’ve known Christopher Stalford for almost a decade and a half. We disagreed on much, but there was always craic to be had. I used to tease him about being the only self-confessed Republican in the DUP with his GOP keyring. My thoughts are with Laura and the kids. Awful news. — Cllr. Séamas de Faoite (@SeamasBelfast) February 20, 2022

"I talked at length with Christopher on Friday night.

"He was passionate about Northern Ireland and wanted the best for his constituents.

"I was never to know how precious that conversation was to be.

"Most telling of all in that conversation was his pride in Laura and their children.

"He talked about his eldest child transferring to big school and the discussions that were ongoing in the home."

'Heartbroken'

DUP chairman Maurice Morrow said he was shocked by the news.

"I've known Christopher since his childhood," he said.

"His family have been faithful members of the Party from its foundation.

"As a party, we are shocked and saddened by his death but most of all we are heartbroken for Laura, their four little children and Christopher's wider family who will feel this loss most keenly."

'In our thoughts and prayers'

Sinn Féin vice-president and Mid-Ulster MLA Michelle O'Neill said the thoughts of everyone in the party were with Mr Stalford's wife and children.

"On behalf of the Sinn Féin Assembly team I extended my condolences and expressed my sincere sadness to the DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson on the sudden passing of his party colleague and Assembly member, Christopher Stalford," she said.

"His wife Laura and their four children are foremost in our thoughts and prayers this morning as they grieve the heartbreaking loss of a husband and father.

"We have worked with Christopher over many years since he entered political life first as a city councillor, and then Assembly member for South Belfast.

"His friends and colleagues throughout the world of politics will miss his political contribution, and his constituents his local efforts and leadership across South Belfast."

Shocked to hear of the passing of Christopher Stalford. A previous deputy Lord Mayor, long time South Belfast rep but notably to anyone who met him - a loving husband & father. My thoughts are very much with Laura, children & wider family. — Kate Nicholl (@KateNicholl) February 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Kate Nicholl, tweeted: "Shocked to hear of the passing of Christopher Stalford.

"A previous deputy Lord Mayor, long time South Belfast rep but notably to anyone who met him - a loving husband & father.

"My thoughts are very much with Laura, children & wider family."

Conference postponement

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood revealed the party had postponed its Spring Conference due to take place this afternoon as a mark of respect.

"This will be a difficult day for everyone who knew Christopher, particularly his colleagues and the wider DUP family," said the Foyle MP.

"As a mark of respect, we have decided to postpone the SDLP Spring Conference.

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of DUP MLA Christopher Stalford. My sincere sympathies to his wife Laura and children, his friends and all in the DUP. https://t.co/WIusO6Xf8Z — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) February 20, 2022

"Today is a day for political parties to set aside enmity and terse words and to remember that we are all people working hard and doing our best to serve the interests of the people we represent.

“Christopher Stalford was someone who did just that."

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis described Stalford as 'passionate' and 'dedicated'.

"My sincere condolences to Christopher Stalford's family and friends on this very sad news," he tweeted.

"As MLA and Principal Deputy Speaker, Christopher was passionate about crucial issues that affected people across NI and was dedicated to building a better Northern Ireland for everyone."

Political progression

Stalford was elected as a Belfast City Councillor in 2005 to represent the Laganbank area and then from 2014 represented the Balmoral area.

He was elected the High Sheriff of Belfast in 2010 and Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast in 2013/14.

In 2016, Stalford was elected to represent Belfast South in the Northern Ireland Assembly and from January 2020 served as the Principal Deputy Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.