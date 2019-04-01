Tributes paid to Irish school teacher after her tragic death in staircase fall on Mother's Day

TRIBUTES have been paid to an Irish secondary school teacher who passed away after a tragic staircase fall on Mother's Day.

Mother-of-one Lynn Browne, from Co. Louth, died just hours after celebrating her 40th birthday in a fall at her parents' home in Glenmore Drive, Drogheda.

She was rushed to hospital with severe head injuries in the wake of the accident but tragically lost her fight for life on Sunday night.

Ms Browne was a popular art teacher and Assistant Principal at Drogheda's Ballymakenny College, where she had worked since its opening in August 2014.

Principal Alan Mynes said the school community was "deeply saddened" following her shocking sudden death.

"We learned this morning of the death of our beloved colleague and teacher, Lynn Browne," he said today.

"This is a terrible tragedy for the family, our school and our community.

"We are deeply saddened by this event. Our sympathy and thoughts are with her family and friends".

It is understood that Ms Browne's devastated husband is the school's caretaker.

'Personable and bubbly'

Principal Mynes added: "Lynn was a founding member of Ballymakenny College, an Art teacher and Assistant Principal.

"We have been in contact with her family and they have requested that we all understand their need for privacy at this difficult time.

"Offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated.

"Our school has implemented our Critical Incident Management Plan. Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) and counsellors from neighbouring schools have been with us supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist our school community at this time."

Local councillor Oliver Tully, who sits on the school’s board of management, said Ms Browne would be "sadly missed by everybody in the school".

He told Independent.ie that the beloved educator was a "personable" and "bubbly" woman who always had the interests of her pupils at heart.

"She really did contribute quite a lot to the school," he added.

Funeral details for Ms Browne will be announced in the coming days.