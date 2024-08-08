Tributes paid to Irishman who died in Australia while fundraiser to bring body home reaches €60k

TRIBUTES have been paid to an Irishman who died in Australia while a fundraiser launched to bring his body home reaches more than €50k.

Galway native Kevin Ruane has died in Perth, where he was living, his family has confirmed this week.

The Ballybrit man leaves behind his “devastated” parents John and Kathleen and sister Aisling. He is predeceased by his brother Adrian.

Paying tribute a childhood friend described Mr Ruane as a “kindhearted and caring friend”.

“In 10 years of friendship I have witnessed Kevin’s smile and enthusiasm bring happiness to everyone’s lives,” he explained.

“He was the most kindhearted, caring friend who always went out of his way to make sure everyone was smiling.

“He will be so sadly missed and all the memories he has left us with will never be forgotten.”

A former colleague of the Irishman has launched a fundraising campaign to help Mr Ruane’s family with the costs of bringing his body back to Ireland.

“It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kevin Ruane in Perth, Australia, a much loved family member, and loyal friend and colleague,” Barbara Hickey states.

“We are raising funds to assist with the costs associated with having Kevin brought back home to his devastated family,” she added.

“Our aim is relieve some of the financial burden on Kevin’s family and to assist with the cost of having his personal belongings brought home.

“Any donations which you might be able to give will be greatly appreciated.”

Currently more than €62k has been raised via the GoFundMe page.

Any additional funds will be donated to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and the Claddagh Association, the fundraising organisers have confirmed.