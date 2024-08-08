Tributes paid to Irishman who died in Australia while fundraiser to bring body home reaches €60k
News

Tributes paid to Irishman who died in Australia while fundraiser to bring body home reaches €60k

TRIBUTES have been paid to an Irishman who died in Australia while a fundraiser launched to bring his body home reaches more than €50k.

Galway native Kevin Ruane has died in Perth, where he was living, his family has confirmed this week.

The Ballybrit man leaves behind his “devastated” parents John and Kathleen and sister Aisling. He is predeceased by his brother Adrian.

Paying tribute a childhood friend described Mr Ruane as a “kindhearted and caring friend”.

“In 10 years of friendship I have witnessed Kevin’s smile and enthusiasm bring happiness to everyone’s lives,” he explained.

“He was the most kindhearted, caring friend who always went out of his way to make sure everyone was smiling.

“He will be so sadly missed and all the memories he has left us with will never be forgotten.”

Kevin Ruane has died in Perth, Australia

A former colleague of the Irishman has launched a fundraising campaign to help Mr Ruane’s family with the costs of bringing his body back to Ireland.

“It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kevin Ruane in Perth, Australia, a much loved family member, and loyal friend and colleague,” Barbara Hickey states.

“We are raising funds to assist with the costs associated with having Kevin brought back home to his devastated family,” she added.

“Our aim is relieve some of the financial burden on Kevin’s family and to assist with the cost of having his personal belongings brought home.

“Any donations which you might be able to give will be greatly appreciated.”

Currently more than €62k has been raised via the GoFundMe page.

Any additional funds will be donated to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and the Claddagh Association, the fundraising organisers have confirmed.

See More: Kevin Ruane

Related

‘Completely false’: Gardaí confirm death of man taken ill at Luas station was 'not linked to immigration’
News 32 minutes ago

‘Completely false’: Gardaí confirm death of man taken ill at Luas station was 'not linked to immigration’

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland offers ‘full cooperation’ to British Government if any Irish people found to be involved in rioting
News 2 hours ago

Ireland offers ‘full cooperation’ to British Government if any Irish people found to be involved in rioting

By: Fiona Audley

Literary legend Edna O’Brien will be laid to rest in her hometown
News 3 hours ago

Literary legend Edna O’Brien will be laid to rest in her hometown

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

First three prison sentences handed down to thugs involved in riots across Britain
News 9 hours ago

First three prison sentences handed down to thugs involved in riots across Britain

By: Fiona Audley

'We are taking action': Police make six arrests following hate-related crimes and incidents in Belfast last night
News 1 day ago

'We are taking action': Police make six arrests following hate-related crimes and incidents in Belfast last night

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police investigating racially-motivated hate crime after house and car targeted in Co. Antrim
News 1 day ago

Police investigating racially-motivated hate crime after house and car targeted in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman charged with murder following fatal stabbing of 61-year-old man
News 1 day ago

Woman charged with murder following fatal stabbing of 61-year-old man

By: Gerard Donaghy

Dangerous driver jailed after causing death of Irishman in hit-and-run
News 1 day ago

Dangerous driver jailed after causing death of Irishman in hit-and-run

By: Gerard Donaghy