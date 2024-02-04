Tributes paid to three young people who died in Co. Carlow collision as funeral arrangements announced

TRIBUTES have been paid to three young people who tragically died in a collision in Co. Carlow this week.

Daryl Culbert, 21, Katie Graham, 19, and Michael Kelly, 25, died in the single-vehicle collision on the N80 at Leagh on the Wexford Road at around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

Another passenger in the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The funerals of Mr Culbert and Ms Graham will take place on Monday, while Mr Kelly will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

'A true gentleman'

Tributes have poured in for the trio since Wednesday's tragedy, with Mr Culbert's employers at car dealership Boland Carlow describing his as 'not just our co-worker but our good friend'.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, Daryl Culbert, who passed away tragically in an accident last Wednesday night," they posted on Facebook.

"We will all miss him more than words can express. He was not just our co-worker but our good friend as well.

"Daryl was an employee of Boland Carlow for the past couple of years as an apprentice technician and his co-workers are deeply saddened by his sudden passing.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends at this time. Rest in Peace Daryl."

Mr Culbert was also a popular figure on the racing scene, particularly in the disciplines of autograss and crosskart, and last month won the Mallow Autograss Fun Sprint in Co. Cork.

Paying tribute to him, the Rallysport Association (RSA) posted: "Daryl's ability was clear for all to see with a number of victories and podium finishes always accompanied with a smile alongside his father Trevor.

"A true gentleman who will be sorely missed by all at the RSA."

'Heartbroken'

Mr Kelly was a former player with Michael Davitts GAA club in Carlow.

In a message on Facebook, the club said its members had been left devestated by his passing.

"The whole county and beyond have been in shock since the news broke of the horrific accident on the Wexford Road on Wednesday night that claimed three young lives," they wrote.

"But the whole of the Michael Davitts community have been heartbroken since discovering that our former player, Michael Kelly, was one of the lives to be lost so tragically."

The club offered their condolences to Mr Kelly's family and to all those affected by the tragedy.

Tributes were also paid to Ms Graham, a former pupil are Arles National School in Co. Laois.

"It is with great sadness that we have learned of the sudden death of one of our past pupils, Katie Graham," read a post from the school on Facebook.

"We would like to express our deepest condolences to her family and the families of the other two boys who also lost their lives.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with these families. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha."

Funerals

Ms Graham's funeral will take place at 11am tomorrow at The Church of the Sacred Heart in Arles, Co. Laois, while the funeral of Mr Culbert will begin at 2pm at St Peter’s Church in Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow.

Mr Kelly’s funeral will take place at 1pm on Tuesday at St Brigid's Church in Hacketstown, Co. Carlow.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the collision and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N80 at Leagh between 11.15pm and midnight are asked to make the footage available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.