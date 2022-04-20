Tributes pour in for Kate Moran the Galway camogie player, who lost her life in a freak accident on Monday

A TRAGIC ACCIDENT occurred on Monday in Galway during a senior camogie league game in Galway.

Kate Moran, a Galway camogie player died after an incident in a club match between Ardrahan and Athenry.

Moran played for Athenry Camogie Club, and was in her early 20s.

According to The Irish Examiner Moran had been seriously injured in an accidental collision in their game against Ardrahan.

Emergency services arrived on the scene at the venue before she was rushed to University College Hospital in Galway. Gardai were also present at the time.

Unfortunately she passed away from her injuries on Tuesday morning.

A tribute message on Facebook was posted by Kate's club Athenry Camogie Club that read:

Kate began playing with Athenry Camogie Club at underage level and quickly progressed to Senior A level with great distinction.

"She holds a Feile, Minor County and Intermediate County title. She played in a club All-Ireland Intermediate final. She won two All-Irelands at U16 level with Galway, both titles she was incredibly proud of.

"She was a tremendous role model for our many underage players and a wonderful leader both on and off the field of play. Her bubbly personality will be remembered for eternity."

Tributes have poured in online for the tragic passing

Councilor Albert Dolan, told Galway Beo:

"I don't think that there are any words to express just how terrible this must be for Kate's family. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this tragic time."

Councillor Shelly Quinn added that the whole of Athenry is "deeply saddened by the news as a community".

She said: "It has taken all of us by shock. The GAA game ended in catastrophic results for Kate and it was a horrible tragic accident.

"Galway Camogie is one of the biggest GAA clubs in the country and there will be a massive community response to this devastating tragedy.

She added: "Kate was taken far too soon and our thoughts and sincerest condolences go out to the Moran family."

She was also on the Minor team who lost to Cork in the 2018 final and as a sign of respect to Kate and her family, Galway Camogie has postponed all Adult and Juvenile games this week which will be rescheduled at a later day.

Kate was the eldest of four children and is survived by her parents Mary and Cathal, brother Thady and sisters Leah and Saoirse.