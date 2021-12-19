Trio admit trying to smuggle £5.5m worth of cocaine from Britain to Ireland
News

Trio admit trying to smuggle £5.5m worth of cocaine from Britain to Ireland

The cocaine was divided into one-kilo blocks (Image: NCA)

THREE men have admitted conspiring to smuggle £5.5m worth of cocaine from Britain to Ireland.

The massive stash was found on October 9, 2020 in the back of a lorry, concealed among pallets of yoghurt and orange juice.

At Caernarfon Crown Court on Wednesday, Joseph Gray, 52, of Draperstown, Co. Derry and co-conspirators Moynul Hoque, 31, of Clapton, London and Usman Iqbal, 35, of Grays, Essex, admitted exporting Class A drugs.

Dublin-bound

On October 8, 2020, Hoque and Iqbal travelled to Thornbury, near Bristol, where they met Gray and handed over the drugs.

The following day, Gray was arrested as he was about to travel to Dublin.

A search of his lorry uncovered 69 kilos of cocaine divided into one-kilo blocks.

Hoque and Iqbal were arrested together on December 12 at the UK custom controls at the Channel Tunnel in Coquelles, France.

The two men were travelling in a Belgian-registered BMW.

Telecommunications and telematics evidence linked all three men to the Thornbury area where the exchange had taken place.

Misery

"These drugs would have put vast sums of money back into the hands of criminals who would have reinvested it into more offending," said NCA senior investigating officer Callum Gracey.

"Class A drugs are at the centre of violence and misery which blight some of our communities.

"The NCA works closely with partners at home and abroad to fight the Class A drugs threat and to protect the public from the harm drugs cause."

Gray, Hoque and Iqbal are due to be sentenced on March 4, 2022.

See More: Drug Seizure, National Crime Agency

Related

£1.25million worth of drugs seized in raid at Larne Port
News 10 hours ago

£1.25million worth of drugs seized in raid at Larne Port

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Well known' Irish footballer arrested after gardai intercept €3 million shipment of heroin
News 1 year ago

'Well known' Irish footballer arrested after gardai intercept €3 million shipment of heroin

By: Harry Brent

There were over a THOUSAND drug seizures in Irish prisons last year - statistics show
News 1 year ago

There were over a THOUSAND drug seizures in Irish prisons last year - statistics show

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore crowned RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year
Sport 4 hours ago

Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore crowned RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year

By: Gerard Donaghy

Christmas cheer for high-achieving Irish construction firm
Business 1 day ago

Christmas cheer for high-achieving Irish construction firm

By: Irish Post

Boxing brothers Aaron and Stevie McKenna extend unbeaten records
Sport 1 day ago

Boxing brothers Aaron and Stevie McKenna extend unbeaten records

By: Chris Egan

Irish community webinar on initiative supporting people with dementia available to view online for free
Life & Style 1 day ago

Irish community webinar on initiative supporting people with dementia available to view online for free

By: Fiona Audley

18 common Christmas words in Irish and how to pronounce them
Life & Style 2 days ago

18 common Christmas words in Irish and how to pronounce them

By: Irish Post