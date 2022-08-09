Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida raided by FBI

FORMER PRESIDENT of the Unite States Donald Trump has said his Florida home was "raided" by the FBI in a move he has described as "prosecutorial misconduct".

Trump has also claimed the justice system has been weaponised to prevent him from running for the White House again.

He said in a statement that Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach was "occupied by a large group of FBI agents".

The search was reportedly connected to an investigation into Trump's handling of official papers and took place while he was at Trump Towers, in New York City.

Reports suggest the search related to documents which Trump may have taken to Mar-a-Lago on leaving the White House in January 2021.

Trump's lawyer, Christina Bobb, confirmed to NBC News that some papers had been seized during the raid. Trump, who is preparing for a possible third presidential run in 2024, released a statement about the raid which began, "these are dark times for our Nation".

"Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries," he wrote.

"Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe!"

The US Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of boxes of records containing classified information that were taken to Mar-a-Lago after Mr Trump's presidency ended.

They were retrieved in January by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), which then asked the Justice Department to examine whether Mr Trump's handling of White House records violated federal law.

It noted that some of the boxes contained items "marked as classified national security information".

His lawyer Christina Bobb, who said she was there during the search, told NBC News some papers had been seized.