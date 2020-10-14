Twitter bans a number of accounts claiming to be black Donald Trump supporters

The social media giant said the accounts broke their rules on spam and platform manipulation.

It's understood that a number of the accounts in question sent out identical tweets, including the phrase: "YES IM BLACK AND IM VOTING FOR TRUMP!!!"

Twitter hasn't disclosed how many accounts it has shut down, but it's alleged that collectively, the accounts have attracted more than a quarter-of-a-million retweets or mentions prior to being suspended.

"Our teams are working diligently to investigate this activity and will take action in line with the Twitter Rules if Tweets are found to be in violation," a Twitter spokeswoman said.