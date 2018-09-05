'God is sending a signal!' - Twitter reacts to lightning strike on the White House

THE ALMIGHTY is keeping a close eye on President Donald Trump and he doesn't like what he is seeing.

Or at least, that was the verdict of several thousand people on Twitter reacting to a stunning photograph capturing the moment a bolt of lightning struck the White House this week.

Was this the Lord's way of reminding President Trump who is boss and giving him his first formal warning as Leader of the Free World? That's certainly the way some people saw it.

In any case, the image, snapped by CNN's Matt Hoye, got a lot of people talking on social media.

"That might have been a warning shot," one follower joked.

That might have been a warning shot. — Cindy Robinson (@DanceTill2) September 4, 2018

"God is sending a signal!" another confidently declared.

God is sending a signal! 😉 — LL (@LindaLou0711) September 5, 2018

"First a sink hole, now lightening. Hmm someones are not happy," a third added, with one Twitter user simply responding "Get 'em God. Get them all."

First a sink hole, now lightening. Hmm someones are not happy. — Kim Lee (@Kimapalani) September 5, 2018

There were plenty of creative suggestions of course.

maybe the Avengers have finally been called to deal with this grave threat to our great nation? pic.twitter.com/ZPXGSYO2Ii — ForevaHeatha (@SoNotWright) September 5, 2018

But the running theme was a simple one.

As one person put it: "God has had ENOUGH!"

"I just KNEW God would get him eventually," someone else joked.

I just KNEW God would get him eventually. — Alexa Raymer (@AlexaJaar1013) September 5, 2018

And these are only the tip of the iceberg, with a glut of anti-Trump supporters leaping on the image as a sign of something far bigger at work.

Trump said, "May lightning strike if I'm lying." — Joel Turner🌊 (@turnerjoelp) September 5, 2018

Seeing photos of the White House does not conjure pride & respect as it once did.

Now I feel disgust. — Claire 🍾 🍻🍷🍸🍹🥃🥂💜 (@claire_s40) September 5, 2018

Did anyone hear a "Damn, I missed him"? Coming down fron the sky right about then? — ¡Bill Lenner! (@Bill_Lenner) September 4, 2018

Trump, to his credit, didn't take the bait, choosing to ignore the jokes and focus on the busy job of being President.

He's already announced plans to visit Ireland after accepting an open invitation from Taoiseach Leo Varadka.

And, barring divine intervention, Trump will be heading to the Emerald Isle this November.