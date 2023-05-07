Two arrested after Belfast man beaten with hammer as he lay in bed

TWO people have been arrested after a man in Belfast was beaten with a hammer as he lay in bed.

The incident occurred shortly after 7am on Saturday at a property in the Woodstock Road area of East Belfast.

Two men, aged in their thirties and forties, have since been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

"It was reported that two men gained entry to the property and assaulted the man as he lay in bed, beating him about the head and body with a hammer," said Detective Sergeant Young of the PSNI.

"The victim, who is aged in his thirties, sustained a number of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"They remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries."

Metal bar attack

Meanwhile, police have also issued an appeal for information over a separate incident in West Belfast in which two men were attacked by a man wielding a metal bar

The incident occurred last Sunday but was only reported to police on Friday, May 5.

As the two men were walking in the Culmore Gardens area, one was reportedly struck on the head and fell to the ground.

While on the ground, he was further struck with a heavy object, believed to be a metal bar, and sustained a number of serious injuries requiring hospital treatment.

When the second man intervened, he was struck on the arm, sustaining an injury which is not believed to be life-threatening.

It is believed that the suspect was accompanied by a number of other males at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.