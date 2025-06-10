Two boys charged in relation to ‘serious' sexual assault of teenage girl

TWO teenage boys have been charged in connection with the “serious” sexual assault of a teenage girl in Co. Antrim.

The incident happened in the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena, sometime between 7.30pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, June 7.

PSNI detectives arrested two boys shortly after the assault and later charged them with attempted rape.

Both boys appeared before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court yesterday (June 9).

Detective Inspector Olphert from the Police Service’s Public Protection Branch confirmed: “This serious sexual assault occurred Saturday, June 7, in the Clonavon Terrace area sometime between 7.30pm and 10.30pm.

“Specialist officers are continuing to support the girl who has been left extremely distressed and traumatised by what has happened.”

He added:“We would reiterate to the public not to speculate or share information on social media – this is not helpful towards the ongoing investigation.

“If you were in the Clonavon Terrace or Waveney Road area yesterday evening, and witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious, please make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1522 07/06/25.”