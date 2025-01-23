Two Irish entrepreneurs hoping to win as The Apprentice returns to our screens

TWO Irish entrepreneurs are in the running to be Lord Alan Sugar’s next business partner in the latest series of The Apprentice

Series 19 of the popular television competition will air this month, with business tycoon Lord Sugar searching for the next big idea to invest in.

Along with his advisors Tim Campbell MBE, and former Irish Post Award winner Baroness Karren Brady, whose Irish roots lie in Co. Cork, Lord Sugar will set the candidates business tasks to complete each week.

And at the end of each taks one of those candidates will be fired, as the businessman seeks to whittle the competitors down to one winner who will receive a £250,000 investment and his mentorship.

Among them Aoibheann Walsh is hoping the hard work and determination that has seen her launch a successful hair and beauty salon business will be enough to win Lord Sugar’s investment.

“I believe I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment as like him I have achieved my success through hard work and perseverance alone, this is highlighted due to my proven track record of success in one of the most lucrative industries,” the Donegal native said this week.

“My most significant business achievement to date has been launching my own venture at the age of 24,” she added.

“I hit the ground running and have not looked back.

“Winning Best Business Startup 2015 within just six months, I’ve since gone on to be awarded Best Wedding Hair & Makeup for four consecutive years.

“Today, I am proud to be recognised as one of the most sought-after artists in Ireland.”

The businesswoman has designed a utility belt, for hairdressers, makeup artists, and costume designers, which she hopes to launch as a new product if she can secure Lord Sugar’s investment.

“I have already identified a gap in the market, secured patents, and developed prototypes; what I need now is an investor like Lord Sugar to amplify the reach of my products,” she said.

Dublin native Jordan Dargan is also keen to secure Lord Sugar’s cash.

As the youngest candidate in the new series, the animation entrepreneur is keen to show that age doesn’t matter when it comes to business.

“I’m here to prove that age is just a number and location is just a time zone,” he said.

“Hard work and persistence can take you far, regardless of where you’re from or your years on this earth.”

A graduate of Coláiste Pobail Setanta College in Dublin, Dargan is the founder of a small animation studio called Rendify Studios.

If he can win the series, he plans to use the investment to expand his business.

“I want to turn my one-man band into an orchestra of the world’s most talented 3D artists to take my business to the next level,” he explained.

Asked why he deserves to win, he added: “I don’t deserve it. I don’t think anyone deserves anything in life, I believe you need to work for it, and I will out-work, out-smart, and out-perform anyone Lord Sugar puts in front of me.”

The Apprentice airs on BBC iPlayer and BBC One from Thursday, January 30 at 9pm