Two men arrested in Co. Derry on suspicion of attempted murder

TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious assault in Co. Derry.

The incident, which left one man with potentially life-threatening injuries, occurred at around 5.15pm on Friday at a house in the Benevenagh Drive area of Limavady.

Police and paramedics discovered a man inside the property who was covered in blood, having sustained a serious head injury and suspected stab wounds to his torso.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition.

Two men, aged 32 and 33, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other offences.

They remain in custody at this time as enquiries continue.

"We're continuing to investigate the circumstances of what happened and want to speak with anyone who was in the Benevenagh Drive area yesterday and noticed anything out of the ordinary," read a statement from the PSNI.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have any relevant dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage of the area that could help our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1253 of April 4.