Two men arrested in Co. Derry on suspicion of attempted murder
News

Two men arrested in Co. Derry on suspicion of attempted murder

The incident occurred at a house in the Benevenagh Drive area of Limavady (Image: Goodle Street View)

TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious assault in Co. Derry.

The incident, which left one man with potentially life-threatening injuries, occurred at around 5.15pm on Friday at a house in the Benevenagh Drive area of Limavady.

Police and paramedics discovered a man inside the property who was covered in blood, having sustained a serious head injury and suspected stab wounds to his torso.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition.

Two men, aged 32 and 33, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other offences.

They remain in custody at this time as enquiries continue.

"We're continuing to investigate the circumstances of what happened and want to speak with anyone who was in the Benevenagh Drive area yesterday and noticed anything out of the ordinary," read a statement from the PSNI.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have any relevant dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage of the area that could help our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1253 of April 4.

See More: Derry, Limavady

Related

Suspected ‘drunk driver’ arrested after driving car on wrong side of the road
News 1 week ago

Suspected ‘drunk driver’ arrested after driving car on wrong side of the road

By: Fiona Audley

Three arrested on suspicion of drug offences after joint operation between PSNI and Merseyside Police
News 1 week ago

Three arrested on suspicion of drug offences after joint operation between PSNI and Merseyside Police

By: Gerard Donaghy

Witness appeal after man left with broken jaw in Derry assault
News 1 week ago

Witness appeal after man left with broken jaw in Derry assault

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Ideals win out over reality in Cambridge debate on united Ireland
Comment 20 hours ago

Ideals win out over reality in Cambridge debate on united Ireland

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Immigration isn’t the problem - inequality is
Comment 1 day ago

Immigration isn’t the problem - inequality is

By: Joe Horgan

The unsung Dublin author of The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists
Culture 1 day ago

The unsung Dublin author of The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists

By: Mal Rogers

Erin go Bragh GAA enjoy an awards evening to remember
Out & About 1 day ago

Erin go Bragh GAA enjoy an awards evening to remember

By: Chris Egan

Review: Eimear McBride – The City Changes its Face
Culture 1 day ago

Review: Eimear McBride – The City Changes its Face

By: James Conor Patterson

The world under one roof in Bloomsbury
Travel 1 day ago

The world under one roof in Bloomsbury

By: Mal Rogers